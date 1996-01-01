Thread: Best Conference in the West?

As we approach the end of the OOC schedules, I thought it would be fun to take a look at the conference records and see who we think is the best conference in the west.
Here are the records (W/L):
Pac12 103-36 .769
WCC 96-41 .700
MWC 80-60 .571
WAC 53-68 .438
Big W 49-67 .422
Despite GU being 3-0 vs Pac12, the WCC has an overall losing record vs the Pac 12 though the bay area schools feasted on Cal.
WCC is clearly the #2 overall conference in the West especially when you realize that the WCC has fared very well head to head against the MWC top teams like Nevada & USU. San Diego St is 1-0 vs WCC. In particular, BYU has doe well vs MWC beating USU, UNLV and NV though lost to SDSU and BSU
Overall conference W-L supports the case for WCC being a true multi-bid conference over MWC which has usually gotten a couple of teams in.
MWC bids: SDSU, USU and maybe New Mexico or Nevada
WCC Bids: GU, SMC, BYU solidly
Thoughts?
ZZ