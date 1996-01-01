Thread: Best Conference in the West?

Results 1 to 6 of 6

Best Conference in the West?

    zagzilla
    Best Conference in the West?

    As we approach the end of the OOC schedules, I thought it would be fun to take a look at the conference records and see who we think is the best conference in the west.

    Here are the records (W/L):
    Pac12 103-36 .769
    WCC 96-41 .700
    MWC 80-60 .571
    WAC 53-68 .438
    Big W 49-67 .422

    Despite GU being 3-0 vs Pac12, the WCC has an overall losing record vs the Pac 12 though the bay area schools feasted on Cal.

    WCC is clearly the #2 overall conference in the West especially when you realize that the WCC has fared very well head to head against the MWC top teams like Nevada & USU. San Diego St is 1-0 vs WCC. In particular, BYU has doe well vs MWC beating USU, UNLV and NV though lost to SDSU and BSU

    Overall conference W-L supports the case for WCC being a true multi-bid conference over MWC which has usually gotten a couple of teams in.

    MWC bids: SDSU, USU and maybe New Mexico or Nevada
    WCC Bids: GU, SMC, BYU solidly

    Thoughts?

    ZZ
    GoZags
    Default

    I find it interesting that 3 WCC schools would be in KenPom’s Top 5 of the ACC.

    ie there are only 4 ACC schools ahead of BYU (which is behind GU and SMC).

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    zagzilla
    Default

    Here are the conference RPI rankings from http://realtimerpi.com/rpi_conf_Men.html


    Rank Conference Record - All Non-Conf Avg. RPI Avg. SOS SOS Rank Teams
    1 Big 12 80-27 (75%) 80-27 (75%) 0.6010 0.5625 2 10
    2 Big East 95-25 (79%) 95-25 (79%) 0.5975 0.5446 4 10
    3 Big Ten 114-50 (70%) 100-36 (74%) 0.5896 0.5722 1 14
    4 Atlantic Coast 123-53 (70%) 109-39 (74%) 0.5734 0.5502 3 15
    5 Pacific-12 106-36 (75%) 105-35 (75%) 0.5703 0.5352 6 12
    6 Southeastern 106-46 (70%) 106-46 (70%) 0.5619 0.5370 5 14
    7 AAC 96-41 (70%) 96-41 (70%) 0.5423 0.5090 12 12
    8 Atlantic 10 105-52 (67%) 105-52 (67%) 0.5397 0.5098 11 14
    9 West Coast 86-41 (68%) 86-41 (68%) 0.5218 0.4805 21 10
    10 Mountain West 73-61 (54%) 63-51 (55%) 0.5148 0.5152 8 11
    11 Missouri Valley 66-48 (58%) 66-48 (58%) 0.5077 0.4827 17 10
    12 Mid-American 72-50 (59%) 72-50 (59%) 0.5064 0.4727 25 12
    13 Ivy League 39-48 (45%) 39-48 (45%) 0.5057 0.5125 9 8
    14 Big Sky 39-54 (42%) 37-54 (41%) 0.4994 0.5067 13 11
    17 Colonial Athletic 54-58 (48%) 54-58 (48%) 0.4817 0.4826 18 10
    18 Sun Belt 53-62 (46%) 43-52 (45%) 0.4786 0.4823 19 11
    19 Big West 38-66 (37%) 38-66 (37%) 0.4776 0.5119 10 9
    20 Summit 41-61 (40%) 41-58 (41%) 0.4638 0.4739 24 9
    21 Patriot League 43-60 (42%) 43-60 (42%) 0.4613 0.4625 28 10
    22 Horizon 40-71 (36%) 39-71 (35%) 0.4608 0.4926 15 10
    23 America East 41-63 (39%) 41-63 (39%) 0.4529 0.4622 29 9
    24 Northeast 35-73 (32%) 35-73 (32%) 0.4476 0.4702 26 10
    25 Big South 39-83 (32%) 36-79 (31%) 0.4455 0.4752 23 12
    26 MAAC 41-60 (41%) 40-59 (40%) 0.4454 0.4531 32 11
    27 WAC 36-67 (35%) 36-67 (35%) 0.4428 0.4768 22 9
    28 Atlantic Sun 35-68 (34%) 34-68 (33%) 0.4403 0.4661 27 9
    29 SWAC . 11-89 (11%) 11-89 (11%) 0.4397 0.5326 7 10
    30 Ohio Valley 42-83 (34%) 42-83 (34%) 0.4392 0.4551 31 12
    31 Southland 29-88 (25%) 18-77 (19%) 0.4238 0.4805 20 13
    32 Mid-Eastern 19-104 (15%) 18-103 (15%) 0.4213 0.4972 14 12

    I forgot about the Big Sky which is ahead of WAC and BigW
    bdmiller7
    Default

    I find it interesting that 3 WCC schools would be in KenPom’s Top 5 of the ACC.

    ie there are only 4 ACC schools ahead of BYU (which is behind GU and SMC).
    There is always talk about how the ACC is the best conference, but I've always thought it to be very top-heavy. Usually 2-4 really good teams, some solid teams, and then several at the bottom that are just bad. Usually there bottom 4-5 are worse than most other major conferences. Big 10 and Big 12 are usually pretty decent top to bottom most years.
    Zagger
    Default

    The one with the #1 team in it

    ..... The WCC is improving.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    I find it interesting that 3 WCC schools would be in KenPom’s Top 5 of the ACC.

    ie there are only 4 ACC schools ahead of BYU (which is behind GU and SMC).
    Proving once again that Samuel Clemens was right when he said, "there are 3 kinds of lies: lies, damn lies, and statistics."

    OTOH, the WCC has shown marked improvement over the past couple of years, except when it comes to video streaming. lol

    Merry Christmas, GZ, and to all.
