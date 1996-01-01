Thread: Post Game Thoughts & Observations: EWU

Originally Posted by LTownZag Originally Posted by

I wouldn't be shocked if Zakharov passes Timme on the depth charts next year, though part of that depends on who else is in the frontcourt. Pavel is taller, bouncier, and with a better looking shot at least to my untrained eye. He had 7 in 4 minutes and would have outscored Drew if not for a last-minute 3 from Timme.



Watson went from looking elite in the first few games to downright pedestrian now. I hope the elite version emerges healthy in 2020!