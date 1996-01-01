Results 1 to 25 of 25

Thread: Post Game Thoughts & Observations: EWU

    Default Post Game Thoughts & Observations: EWU

    Filip and Admon played well. Gilder has a nice stroke. Petrusev is improving with each outing.

    Zags might be at the top of the rankings come Monday

    What were your takeaways from today's victory over EWU ?


    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    Default

    They definitely answered the bell to begin the game against what most thought was a “trap” game. Very well done. Very happy to see us win - but would really like them to not have spurts where they do silly things and not play well. A full game would be nice. Maybe they are saving that for when they need it.
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Default

    I wouldn't be shocked if Zakharov passes Timme on the depth charts next year, though part of that depends on who else is in the frontcourt. Pavel is taller, bouncier, and with a better looking shot at least to my untrained eye. He had 7 in 4 minutes and would have outscored Drew if not for a last-minute 3 from Timme.

    Watson went from looking elite in the first few games to downright pedestrian now. I hope the elite version emerges healthy in 2020!
    Default

    I am not sure they will be #1....unfortunately the upcoming game with Detroit Mercy may bring out a weak schedule backlash and shade the previous wins against the P5 teams......
    Default

    Ohio wins and might jump to 1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    I wouldn't be shocked if Zakharov passes Timme on the depth charts next year, though part of that depends on who else is there in the frontcourt. Pavel is taller, bouncier, and with a better looking shot.
    Timme continues to underachieve. Tries so hard to little avail. A rag doll under the boards.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    I wouldn't be shocked if Zakharov passes Timme on the depth charts next year, though part of that depends on who else is there in the frontcourt. Pavel is taller, bouncier, and with a better looking shot.
    Then why doesn’t Few play him?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Then why doesn’t Few play him?
    [speculation] Zakharov is worse at rebounding, has fewer posts moves, maybe worse on defense? maybe worse ball handler? less overall years and time in the game so more easily flustered right now?[/speculation]
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Timme continues to underachieve. Tries so hard to little avail. A rag doll under the boards.
    Not arguing, just making a statement: Timme is a freshman averaging 10 points and 5rebs off the bench for the number one team in America. In my mind, I would not classify that as underachieving.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagBlue View Post
    Not arguing, just making a statement: Timme is a freshman averaging 10 points and 5rebs off the bench for the number one team in America. In my mind, I would not classify that as “underachieving.”
    Eyeballs. He was a 5 star recruit.
    Default

    Once again the negative Nancys out.

    Lets enjoy our 35 point victory against a good team. (Yes EWU is considered to be a good team)
    Default

    Timme, Zakharov, Anton, Filip for this and next year ( with Tillie this year). Timme is a frosh and is new to D1 competition I do think he'll be a seasoned player by end of year and surely next year. More than enuf for this and next year.

    Guards will be new. Corey will be indispensable. Guards should be spectacular.
    very concerned about enuf depth for this season and surely with Anton's should being mostly guarded and immobile, unless there's something going on we don't know, rest it or operate on it if needed.
    We have a unique team.

    When it was 6-6, I was surprised to see us goon a 23-3 run.. Just blew em out. This is a good team still in development.
    Default

    Timme is far more skilled than Zakharov. He can do, way more on floor at this point in their careers. Timme is a freshman big struggling with the physicality, and STILL averaging 10 and 5 off the bench. That kid is going to be a monster in a year or two. He absolutely needs a jump shot though.
    Default

    Think Z looks pretty good but we don't see him enough - small body of work - to really know. Maybe his "D"? Although I often agree with the other side of the argument I think I will trust the coaches on this one.
    Default

    Pavel sure moves swiftly for his size.

    Huge ceiling being able to move on pick n rolls like that, and fairly quick leaper too.

    Like him as a future prospect
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Once again the negative Nancys out.

    Lets enjoy our 35 point victory against a good team. (Yes EWU is considered to be a good team)
    I agree. Let's enjoy this win.
    Default

    He was never a true 5 star recruit. Around 40-50 on every service, and was noted for his lack of strength and athleticism.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Ladyzag12 View Post
    He was never a true 5 star recruit. Around 40-50 on every service, and was noted for his lack of strength and athleticism.
    Ok. News to me. What was he noted for then?
    Default

    smh
    Default

    Mindblowing... dude must be trolling.

    Edit: At least you figured out the good sense to edit your initial comment about "all headband".
    Default

    My bad. Very funny line but gratuitous rap on my part. Deleted.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Mindblowing... dude must be trolling.

    Edit: At least you figured out the good sense to edit your initial comment about "all headband".
    But it was pretty funny, you have to admit.
    Default

    Wow, where do I begin.

    Timme is 1st off the bench for a reason. If Pavel had numbers, he would be in the game earlier. I'm just guessing that Drew does more in practice and wows the coaching staff. Mark & company are not dummies.

    Was either Heister or Fox, but they did a Brock Ravet name drop. At this point, I don't think he is ever going to wear a Gonzaga uniform, but I really hope I am wrong.

    I wish Marty got more playing time. I'm digging his spiky blond haircut, I wear mine the same way. But again, there must be something in practice that is keeping him on the bench. There's always next year though.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    I wouldn't be shocked if Zakharov passes Timme on the depth charts next year, though part of that depends on who else is in the frontcourt. Pavel is taller, bouncier, and with a better looking shot at least to my untrained eye. He had 7 in 4 minutes and would have outscored Drew if not for a last-minute 3 from Timme.

    Watson went from looking elite in the first few games to downright pedestrian now. I hope the elite version emerges healthy in 2020!
    - agree!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - agree!
    Uh-oh. Trouble in paradise.
