Thread: Stadium thinks I'm in WA state as I sit here in the great state of Texas

  Today, 02:02 PM #1
    adoptedzag
    Stadium thinks I'm in WA state as I sit here in the great state of Texas

    I'm blacked out because I live in a geographical region in which the broadcast is being shown?!
  Today, 02:15 PM #2
    spike_jr
    

    I'm from Spokane but in Boise for the weekend. Same thing for me. I'm geo-blocked from the stadium app which suggests that I am in the area. khq.com says that I am outside of the spokane-cda area. They both cannot be correct.
  Today, 02:17 PM #3
    adoptedzag
    

    Tunnel bear vpn to the rescue. Stadium says the game should be on OTA 47.1 but it’s poker. Bleh
