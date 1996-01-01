Thread: Anton Watson is BAAAACK

-
Anton Watson is BAAAACK
Go get 'em. And stay healthy, please.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
-
There is a chance here to rest anyone with injuries that could become chronic problems. With the next big threat coming against BYU on 1/18, there is not another chance like this during the season for long, sustained rest with minimal impact to winning.
I'm not bagging on the Eagles here but I think we could survive the next 2-3 weeks without Anton or even Tillie if it means they don't have setbacks later.
Let Arlauskus and Zakharov run, we may really need them later.
Sincerely,
The valueless opinion of a forum poster.
