GAME THREAD: Eastern Washington @ GU - 12. 21. 19
Zags could be playing for the top spot in the rankings this afternoon after the current #1, Kansas, was bested by #18 Villanova this morning, 56 - 55.
Time: 2:00pm PST
TV: KHQ / ROOT SPORTS
RADIO:
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM (when ranked in Top 25)
LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
Press Notes - GU : https://gozags.com/documents/2019/12/19//MBB14.pdf
Press Notes: EWU: https://gozags.com/documents/2019/12...0mbRELEASE.pdf
See this thread for additional analytics / discussion of the Bulldogs vs Eagles match-up: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head
Have fun.
#gozags
