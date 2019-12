.One season before taking up residence in Bracketville, Gonzaga routed Tulsa 78-40 at the Top of the World Classic in Anchorage, Alaska.TU scored only 10 first-half points. When the Golden Hurricane scored on back-to-back possessions in the second half, then-coach Bill Self turned to his assistants and quipped, "We're heating up fellas."Tulsa's performance was so bad that the coaching staff stayed up all night trying to figure out what went wrong and players had to endure a makeshift practice at the team hotel.What was "wrong" was that Gonzaga was a lot better than anyone anticipated, as the college basketball world would soon discover. In the four seasons after blistering Tulsa, the Zags accumulated 109 victories. Only Duke, Michigan State and Cincinnati won more games during that span.