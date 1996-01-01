-
OT: Riddle Me!
As many (probably elderly) CBB aficionados are aware, Elgin Baylor nailed 60 points vs. Portland on 1-30-58. Also, many know that Elgin's first college try was not at Seattle U, but rather the College of Idaho until he transferred.
Similarly, a Zag put up 52 points against UC Davis in the 60s. While he graduated from Gonzaga, it was not his first CBB team either.
Can you name the player and the team he transferred from? (Hoping this isn't glaringly obvious).
Have fun!
=cad=
(I thought this was a really interesting piece of Zag history, particularly how this guy ended up in Spokane).
