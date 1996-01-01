-
Dylan Anderson Offered (2022 F)
Verbal Commits
@VerbalCommits
2022 Perry (AZ) F Dylan Anderson has received an offer from Gonzaga.
@bucketsallday45
http://verbalcommits.com/players/dylan-anderson
Per Verbalcommits twitter, we've offered 2022 F Dylan Anderson. 24/7 sports lists him as a 5 star... Staff is definitely aiming higher - which I'm happy about.
I believe Strawther was a 5-star when it was this early, so the ranking can definitely change.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules