Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 2022 - Dylan Anderson Offered (F)

  1. Yesterday, 04:46 PM #1
    OCzag
    OCzag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Posts
    43

    Default 2022 - Dylan Anderson Offered (F)

    Verbal Commits
    @VerbalCommits
    2022 Perry (AZ) F Dylan Anderson has received an offer from Gonzaga.
    @bucketsallday45
    http://verbalcommits.com/players/dylan-anderson

    Per Verbalcommits twitter, we've offered 2022 F Dylan Anderson. 24/7 sports lists him as a 5 star... Staff is definitely aiming higher - which I'm happy about.

    I believe Strawther was a 5-star when it was this early, so the ranking can definitely change.
    Last edited by kitzbuel; Today at 05:05 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 06:26 PM #2
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,105

    Default

    https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q...4700&FORM=VIRE

    https://usatodayhss.com/2019/dylan-a...-small-forward

    http://www.espn.com/college-sports/b...dylan-anderson
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules