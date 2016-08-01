View Poll Results: Will the Zags "Run the Table" ?

Thread: ESPN : Can the Zags Run the Table ?

    Post ESPN : Can the Zags Run the Table ?

    I don't concur with all of the opinions in this digital roundtable. Schultz is selling the PG position short, as an example.

    And you ?

    LINK: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...oing-run-table

    Excerpt:

    John Gasaway: It will be tough. Gonzaga has run the table in both WCC regular-season play and the conference tournament four times in 20 years under Few. That alone is incredible, of course, but the Bulldogs are currently 0-for-6 on that front since 2013, despite earning two NCAA tournament No. 1 seeds in the past three seasons. The bottom line is that running the table is really hard even for a top seed -- plus, there's more than Saint Mary's to worry about if you're a Zags fan. BYU looks much improved this season. Throw in my concern that no rotation player not named Corey Kispert shoots better than 70% at the line, and it says here that the Zags will arrive at Selection Sunday sporting a 30-3 record. Yes, I'd take that in a heartbeat for my team.
    Myron Medcalf & Jeff Borzello chimed in also


    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    I agree. My confidence in the PG game is growing steadily. Ryan seems to be getting it and is improving his decision making and his feel for the game (the way Few wants it) each game. Ayayi is a true combo guard and can keep defenses honest. He has become a shiny success.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    1 to 2 losses seems about right to me.
    One loss, in Moraga.
    Default ESPN: "Is Gonzaga going to run the table??"

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...oing-run-table

    "The Gonzaga Bulldogs moved to 12-1 on Wednesday, taking down North Carolina for their fourth top-50 win in the past three weeks (Oregon, Washington and Arizona). A look at the schedule suggests relatively smooth sailing for the Zags the rest of the way. KenPom predicts them to win each of their remaining matchups, and BPI has them winning every contest except for a road game at Saint Mary's on Feb. 8. Have we learned enough about Mark Few's team to tout the Bulldogs as the team to beat nationally? ESPN.com's experts weighed in on that notion...?

    Discuss!

    For my part I say no. SMC looks dangerous and I think they will probably get us once. Strangely, I had a dream last night about Jordan Ford driving down the court at me and put my hand out on top of his head and stopped him and held him down. How weird is that?

    Might be a good poll idea for those with GUB tech skills.

    ZZ
