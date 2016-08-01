Thread: ESPN : Can the Zags Run the Table ?

View Poll Results: Will the Zags "Run the Table" ?
ESPN : Can the Zags Run the Table ?
I don't concur with all of the opinions in this digital roundtable. Schultz is selling the PG position short, as an example.
And you ?
LINK: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...oing-run-table
Excerpt:
Myron Medcalf & Jeff Borzello chimed in also
John Gasaway: It will be tough. Gonzaga has run the table in both WCC regular-season play and the conference tournament four times in 20 years under Few. That alone is incredible, of course, but the Bulldogs are currently 0-for-6 on that front since 2013, despite earning two NCAA tournament No. 1 seeds in the past three seasons. The bottom line is that running the table is really hard even for a top seed -- plus, there's more than Saint Mary's to worry about if you're a Zags fan. BYU looks much improved this season. Throw in my concern that no rotation player not named Corey Kispert shoots better than 70% at the line, and it says here that the Zags will arrive at Selection Sunday sporting a 30-3 record. Yes, I'd take that in a heartbeat for my team.
-
I agree. My confidence in the PG game is growing steadily. Ryan seems to be getting it and is improving his decision making and his feel for the game (the way Few wants it) each game. Ayayi is a true combo guard and can keep defenses honest. He has become a shiny success.
Time
-
1 to 2 losses seems about right to me.
-
-
Discuss!
For my part I say no. SMC looks dangerous and I think they will probably get us once. Strangely, I had a dream last night about Jordan Ford driving down the court at me and put my hand out on top of his head and stopped him and held him down. How weird is that?
Might be a good poll idea for those with GUB tech skills.
ZZ
