EWU @ Zags: Head to Head
I was surprised to see that GU and EWU haven't played since Armistice Day 2011 (11/11/11). Since 1997, the Zags played them 13 times. The Bulldog ate the Eagle 13 times — the only close one was in '02 when the Zags won 67-64 on a neutral court. Most of the rest have been double digit wins. Glad to see this regional matchup renewed. It's good for local fans, despite the lopsided history (et tu, Wazoo?).
This year's version of EWU features a 7-3 team that has, surprisingly, a strength of schedule more difficult than the Zags (#128 vs. #159 per KenPom). They are ranked #127 on Pomeroy, which puts them at the top of the Big Sky Conference. If the Eagles were in the WCC, they'd be behind only the Zags, Gaels, and Cougars and Dons. It would seem that this team is a good test for conference play.
The team from Cheney also has accomplished a couple of feats this year that that the Zags haven't: scoring 146 points in a game, and winning by 57. That was against a non D-1 Multinomah, but you have to give them some credit. Pretty sure the Zags haven't scored that many points against any cupcake ever, but I'm too lazy to check.
EWU plays a torrential pace of play, #4 in the nation, over 77 possessions per game. Honestly, that probably plays well into the hands of the Zags. Our only loss this year against Michigan was the lowest possession game played (70).
Anyway, here's the basic data, thanks to TeamRankings:
The Zags lead in all four factors for winning basketball, but it's notable that both the Zags and EWU shoot the ball very well, rebound defensively well, and pass the ball well. On the other hand, EWU is not very good on the offensive glass, don't get many FT attempts comparatively, and tend to foul quite a bit more. While the stats favor the Zags by a large margin, I think this game will be interesting. EWU matches the Zags in a lot of categories, both offensively and defensively. The Eagles shoot 46% of their attempts from beyond the arc. Of the teams that have played GU to date, the average 3-point frequency has been 34.8%. That's compelling, and I look forward to how Gonzaga adjusts to this team that passes well, and shoots a lot from the arc (at a 34.4% success rate, by the way).
Torvik's site predicts a 94-71 Zag win.
