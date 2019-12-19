Thread: Brandon Clarke is the Draft Steal We Should Have All Seen Coming

To try my hand at carrying on in the long tradition of posting new threads about old players in the wrong forum, I wanted to post this nice article that I came across today (while checking on the Seattle Seahawk injury situation, no less). Per usual, I expect this to end up in the Old Dogs forum but thought the article was too good not to share here. Brandon is such a great story and should catch the attention of any college player who is thinking about transferring and improving his game at GU. The article says some stuff we Zag crazies know already around here, but there is a nice breakdown of his NBA success, as well. I got to catch him in Phoenix and he played very well- the only thing holding him back is his coach, frankly, as he was very productive but could have played a lot more minutes... As an aside, the NBA game can be hard to watch, at least in the regular season. To wit, Brandon had a mismatch in the post when a guard switched on him but his team made no effort to get him the ball. This was typical of how the game was played. He gets his points off of talent, basketball IQ, and hard work.
https://www.sbnation.com/nba/2019/12...lights-gonzaga
To the surprise of very few paying attention, Clarke currently looks like the steal of the draft. He has been effective in the league in all the ways he dominated college, while continuing to add new parts to his game. All of the consternation about his positional fit in the league was misguided for one simple reason: this is a young player who is just incredibly good at basketball. He was always going to find a way to make it work.