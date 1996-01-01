Thread: One of the loudest ovations at the GU-UNC game...

Results 1 to 5 of 5

One of the loudest ovations at the GU-UNC game...

    Section 116
    Default One of the loudest ovations at the GU-UNC game...

    last night came when a gal, a student I believe but I can't be sure, held up a large sign that said, in essence: GU-UNC basketball tonight, last day of chemo tomorrow. She was promptly hugged by a male companion and the crowd gave her a rousing round of applause. I asked several people who watched the game on TV and they said they didn't see this so I'm thinking the sign and the couple didn't make it on TV. Later Spike went up into the crowd and gave the gal a bag of, I can only guess some sort of GU apparel and/or trinkets. I just thought the gal deserved some sort of recognition here for a fight well fought. This is off topic a bit I realize!
    GoZags
    Awesome. Thanks for sharing and God Bless the young lady.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    jazzdelmar
    God bless and prayers sent.


    HenneZag
    I was there and that was a class act by the crowd. The gal holding the sign seemed over joyed.
    America's Team!
    abarefootboy
    Thank you for sharing Section 116. The human aspect of collegial sport and education is what I admire most about our dear Gonzaga University. The ancient Greek ideal of the citizen athlete is for me the pathway towards a more compassionate, loving and wise global civilization. ♥️��♥️
    humanity is one family ... with one heart
