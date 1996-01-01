Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: Zags are #1 in offensive efficiency in the land

    caduceus
    caduceus
    Zags are #1 in offensive efficiency in the land

    www.kenpom.com

    Impressive, but now #46 in defense.

    I guess we know where our priorities are at this point.

    Apparently, we're also the "luckiest" team in the top 10 (i.e., exceeded statistical expectations), and only second luckiest (Virginia) in the top 20.

    Good for us.
    Goshzagit
    Goshzagit
    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus
    www.kenpom.com

    Impressive, but now #46 in defense.

    I guess we know where our priorities are at this point.

    Apparently, we're also the "luckiest" team in the top 10 (i.e., exceeded statistical expectations), and only second luckiest (Virginia) in the top 20.

    Good for us.
    Our post defense is, well, bad.

    We double pretty well, but vs Top 50 type talent, they will score one on one vs Petrusev & Timme everytime.

    Tillie pretty solid yet limited right now physically to be a force on that end.
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus
    www.kenpom.com

    Impressive, but now #46 in defense.

    I guess we know where our priorities are at this point.

    Apparently, we're also the "luckiest" team in the top 10 (i.e., exceeded statistical expectations), and only second luckiest (Virginia) in the top 20.

    Good for us.
    Zags defensive efficiency always goes down as we play the dreck in the WCC. We were ranked #70 after UNC last year and ended too 20. We should be fine
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by Goshzagit
    Our post defense is, well, bad.

    We double pretty well, but vs Top 50 type talent, they will score one on one vs Petrusev & Timme everytime.

    Tillie pretty solid yet limited right now physically to be a force on that end.
    Timme at least tries. But he tends to flail around like a rag doll. Petro just stands.
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Timme at least tries. But he tends to flail around like a rag doll. Petro just stands.
    Drew's "paying his tuition", learning to play defense at the Division I level. It's not something he had to work at while in HS...except when playing state-ranked schools such as Duncanville.

    I'm not Karnac, but I expect to see Drew improving significantly on defense and upper body strength between now and the end of the 2020-2021 season.
    krozman
    krozman
    The largest difference between the UNC and Arizona game, IMO, is that in the Arizona game when GU got in a standard halfcourt offense, the defense made GU shoot worse than in flow or transition. UNC couldn't even do that, and we nearly shot a better shot percentage than free throw percentage (late FTs by Gilder ruined that stat).
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    Drew's "paying his tuition", learning to play defense at the Division I level. It's not something he had to work at while in HS...except when playing state-ranked schools such as Duncanville.

    I'm not Karnac, but I expect to see Drew improving significantly on defense and upper body strength between now and the end of the 2020-2021 season.
    No doubt. Seems like an earnest young man. My expectations were unrealistic.
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    No doubt. Seems like an earnest young man. My expectations were unrealistic.
    Understandable, most of us underestimate the gap between elite HS competition and Division I basketball. I still expect Drew to make the all Freshman team in the WCC. The real battle will be for Newcomer of the Year between Admon and Ryan.
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    Understandable, most of us underestimate the gap between elite HS competition and Division I basketball. I still expect Drew to make the all Freshman team in the WCC. The real battle will be for Newcomer of the Year between Admon and Ryan.
    Can’t imagine anyone but Wooly.
    Markburn1
    I'm curious what kind of defensive force that Ballo represents.

    Very surprised at the progress this team has made. The offense is especially gratifying.

    I believe the defense will get better. Not necessarily from a one on one perspective, but from a team cohesion efficiency.
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1
    I'm curious what kind of defensive force that Ballo represents.

    Very surprised at the progress this team has made. The offense is especially gratifying.

    I believe the defense will get better. Not necessarily from a one on one perspective, but from a team cohesion efficiency.
    Why is N'Faly Dante now eligible, but Ballo is not?
    Markburn1
    Quote Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Why is N'Faly Dante now eligible, but Ballo is not?
    Don't know. Transcript issue I think.

    At any rate, it's probably best for the kid anyway. He's really young and a transition year will no doubt do him loads of good.

    It would be good for this year's team to have him available, but again, better for the kid that he redshirts.
    billyberu
    billyberu
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    Drew's "paying his tuition", learning to play defense at the Division I level. It's not something he had to work at while in HS...except when playing state-ranked schools such as Duncanville.

    I'm not Karnac, but I expect to see Drew improving significantly on defense and upper body strength between now and the end of the 2020-2021 season.
    Upper body strength needs improvement, but he also needs to work on his hips and core strength. This will give him the explosiveness he needs in the post.

