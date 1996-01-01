Results 1 to 24 of 24

Thread: GU vs Eastern Washington - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  1. Today, 05:29 AM #1
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,673

    Default GU vs Eastern Washington - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Eastern is coming in 7-3. Common opponents are North Dakota (16 pt win) and Washington (10 point loss). Zags are coming in off a big wins against UW, UA, and UNC. Will the Zags look past the game or will they come out firing.

    What are you hoping to see? Expecting to see? Thought? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:53 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,506

    Default

    Where online will it not be available?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:56 AM #3
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,236

    Default

    106 - 88 good guys
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:56 AM #4
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    tummydoc is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    289

    Default

    Jazz, go zags site says stadium sports app. Never mind, I see what you did!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:11 AM #5
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,506

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tummydoc View Post
    Jazz, go zags site says stadium sports app. Never mind, I see what you did!
    Tum, love your optimism. Call it post UNC euphoria
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:59 AM #6
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    6,441

    Default

    101-78 Zags
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 07:02 AM #7
    stevet75
    stevet75 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Federal Way, WA
    Posts
    602

    Default

    Zags 102 EWU 82
    People have an uncanny ability to make me think I am smarter than I really am. Human Beings bring me back to reality. S.T.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 07:04 AM #8
    Goshzagit's Avatar
    Goshzagit
    Goshzagit is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Twin Cities
    Posts
    3,371

    Default

    EWU better than many realize. Very well coached, play smart, together, & have scored pretty well.

    This will be competitive for a half or so.

    As several have predicted, a closer game than expected for me.

    EWU will score points on our #46th rated defense, yet also struggle stopping us.

    88 - 75
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 07:13 AM #9
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,506

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Goshzagit View Post
    EWU better than many realize. Very well coached, play smart, together, & have scored pretty well.

    This will be competitive for a half or so.

    As several have predicted, a closer game than expected for me.

    EWU will score points on our #46th rated defense, yet also struggle stopping us.

    88 - 75
    So not quite a cupcake? More like a bagel and a schmear?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 07:24 AM #10
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,441

    Default

    GU needs to prove that regardless of the level of competition, they are improving and deserving of the number 1 ranking when Kansas loses a game. That's all. THAT AND MAKE FREE THROWS.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 07:29 AM #11
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,673

    Default

    They played UW well... so it makes this tougher..

    Zags 99
    EWU 72
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 07:40 AM #12
    Zagger's Avatar
    Zagger
    Zagger is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Chattaroy
    Posts
    3,455

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Goshzagit View Post
    EWU better than many realize. Very well coached, play smart, together, & have scored pretty well.

    This will be competitive for a half or so.

    As several have predicted, a closer game than expected for me.

    EWU will score points on our #46th rated defense, yet also struggle stopping us.

    88 - 75
    Yep, Eags aren’t shabby. Also, hard telling how the Zags might play after beating up on UNC. Eastern, likely more than any other school GU plays, aren’t really a foe. Spokane likes EWU - a lot. I think that will carry over to the game.

    Zags 88
    Eags 80

    I think the Zags will slow things down from the UNC pace and the Eags can score. We may even see Eastern with the lead at halftime. I hope to see more than 7 Zags in this game.
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 07:41 AM #13
    FlyZag's Avatar
    FlyZag
    FlyZag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    877

    Default

    Bulldogs bite the Eagles 88-77
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 07:41 AM #14
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,028

    Default

    Crazy thing about the EWU game is according to NET, it would be a better win than North Carolina.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 08:09 AM #15
    Stache
    Stache is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    513

    Default

    Us 96
    Them 75
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 08:19 AM #16
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    BayAreaZagFan is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Posts
    451

    Default

    Saturday afternoon game that I can watch at a local sports bar, but unfortunately, it will be competing with an NFL game, so I'll probably have to watch it on a small tv in the corner without sound. There's the potential for a letdown, so I think this will be another test of this team's character. Another building block for a team that came into this season with a few question marks.

    Zags - 93
    University of Eastern Washington - 71
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 09:03 AM #17
    WenatcheeZag's Avatar
    WenatcheeZag
    WenatcheeZag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    East Wenatchee, Wa
    Posts
    73

    Default

    There could be a let down, or it could be for Spokane valley bragging rights. I think the latter,
    Zags 94 EWU 71
    Keeping real estate real in the Wenatchee Valley since 1991.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 09:06 AM #18
    CdAZagFan
    CdAZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    1,927

    Default

    Hmmm... a little holiday malaise? Nope.

    GU 98
    EWU 78
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 09:13 AM #19
    GrizZAG's Avatar
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Spokane / Goodyear, AZ
    Posts
    1,869

    Default

    Need to do more digging but first look shows Eastern no pushover for sure. They play 9-11 deep and played Washington and Boston College tough. They can score putting up some gaudy numbers. The Aussie guy appears to be good. Playing Washington well is telltale. We need to take them as serious as anyone weve played. Holding off my prediction until I dig deeper.
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 09:15 AM #20
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,237

    Default

    Trap game.....could be looking ahead to Detroit Mercy...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 09:26 AM #21
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,395

    Default

    Eastern is a good team, don't want to see a let down following the UNC game.
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 09:28 AM #22
    ZagOD7540
    ZagOD7540 is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Posts
    336

    Default

    Defend against the 3 ball. Don't let them go off. Petrusev needs to put the hammer down on the low block and play strong and don't force shots. Rotate the ball, get a good seal on the defender and make it miserable on them down low
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  23. Today, 10:06 AM #23
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    17,824

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    So not quite a cupcake? More like a bagel and a schmear?
    Jazz, THIS is where your contrarian curmudgeon perspective would actually be exactly right.

    I think this is the definition of a trap game.

    This team is 3-0 through its toughest stretch in forever, wants to go home for Christmas, thinks the team 5 miles down the road doesn't have a chance bc it is Eastern, and yet teams in that league can play, especially when it is one game.

    We actually are not firing on all cylinders (maybe bc we have so many cylinders), and it would simply be human for them to overlook this entirely, put in half effort.

    Put it this way, I expect this to still be a game with 10 mins left, and at that point the Zags will decide that they better get after it. I am not putting them down, as I said, it is human nature. I'd love to be proven wrong.

    GU 88
    EW 72
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  24. Today, 10:19 AM #24
    azzagfan
    azzagfan is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    El Gorah, Egypt
    Posts
    691

    Default

    This game gives me a Portland State feeling...good Big Sky team, quiet crowd with no students, Zags coming off tough stretch...Zags 81-80 in overtime.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules