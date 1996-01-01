Thread: GU vs Eastern Washington - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Jazz, THIS is where your contrarian curmudgeon perspective would actually be exactly right.
So not quite a cupcake? More like a bagel and a schmear?
I think this is the definition of a trap game.
This team is 3-0 through its toughest stretch in forever, wants to go home for Christmas, thinks the team 5 miles down the road doesn't have a chance bc it is Eastern, and yet teams in that league can play, especially when it is one game.
We actually are not firing on all cylinders (maybe bc we have so many cylinders), and it would simply be human for them to overlook this entirely, put in half effort.
Put it this way, I expect this to still be a game with 10 mins left, and at that point the Zags will decide that they better get after it. I am not putting them down, as I said, it is human nature. I'd love to be proven wrong.
GU 88
EW 72
