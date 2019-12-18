Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Post-UNC Game Media

  1. Yesterday, 09:21 PM #1
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,893

    Default Post-UNC Game Media

    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:22 PM #2
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,893

    Default

    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:35 PM #3
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,677

    Default

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...mer-players-r/


    Basketball Web Sites Listing

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 09:36 PM #4
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,677

    Default

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-dave-flemmin/

    Grippi "TV Take" feature
    Last edited by RenoZag; Yesterday at 10:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 09:42 PM #5
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,893

    Default

    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 09:54 PM #6
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,893

    Default

    From Slipper Still Fits: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/gon...sit-to-spokane
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 10:01 PM #7
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,677

    Default

    Andy Katz Video with Corey & Filip:

    https://twitter.com/marchmadness/sta...34232882614272
    Last edited by RenoZag; Yesterday at 10:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 10:08 PM #8
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,893

    Default

    That was cool, Reno. Thanks!

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    ANdy Katz Video with Corey & Filip:

    https://twitter.com/marchmadness/sta...34232882614272
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Yesterday, 10:31 PM #9
    Zag Man
    Zag Man is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    Hawaii
    Posts
    242

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    ANdy Katz Video with Corey & Filip:

    https://twitter.com/marchmadness/sta...34232882614272
    This was really neat to hear.....thank you for sharing.

    This was such an impressive victory by the Zags! These players are very special people and they represent our university with so much class. Obviously, their parents are to be commended for raising such outstanding young men.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules