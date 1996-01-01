Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Roy Williams and Mark Few

    Default Roy Williams and Mark Few

    Wish I had some post game radio for you tonight but I don't because I was at the game. I do, however, have a couple quotes from Coach Williams from the pregame show. Tom Hudson asked Williams about the games with the Zags, and Williams said after the national championship game loss, Williams actually apologized to Few and said I wish it had been anyone but you we beat tonight. Later in the interview Hudson asked Williams why they decided to do a home and home when he knew they were going to have to travel all the way out here. Williams said the answer is two words, "Mark Few".

    It’d be great if Coach few and our team could invite Coach Williams and his team over for a postgame supper/snacks.
    It’d be great if Coach few and our team could invite Coach Williams and his team over for a postgame supper/snacks.
    It'd be like summer camp, eating s'mores and singing Kum-ba-ya. Maybe make it a sleepover...
