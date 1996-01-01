In 2 seasons weve beaten Duke, Florida State and UNC
Listen I know CA was out tonight but we have wounds of our own including a missing starter. Forget all that though for just a second.
If I woulda told you at the start of last season that we would be the only team in the regular season to beat a healthy Duke team, beat Florida State in NCAA tourney and split with UNC in the home and home series would you have taken it? I sure wouldve. I also think we do beat a healthy UNC team today as we shot 59% from the field but thats a story for another day.
Its just an incredible feeling.
Go zags
21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.