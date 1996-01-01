Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: In 2 seasons weve beaten Duke, Florida State and UNC

    In 2 seasons weve beaten Duke, Florida State and UNC

    Listen I know CA was out tonight but we have wounds of our own including a missing starter. Forget all that though for just a second.

    If I woulda told you at the start of last season that we would be the only team in the regular season to beat a healthy Duke team, beat Florida State in NCAA tourney and split with UNC in the home and home series would you have taken it? I sure wouldve. I also think we do beat a healthy UNC team today as we shot 59% from the field but thats a story for another day.

    Its just an incredible feeling.

    Go zags
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Default

    Yes, the feeling is incredible! Damn fine rebuilding year, if you ask me.

    The progress of Corey, Filip, and Joel are off the charts.
    Default

    Gonzaga Basketball....reloading since 1999
