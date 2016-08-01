Thread: 3-0 In the Big 3 Game Stretch

Originally Posted by DixieZag Originally Posted by

Granted, UNC was hobbled w/o their best guy.



But for our team to go 3-0 through that stretch is just a wonderful accomplishment, something for the program to be very proud of.



Those 3 games set our seed in a lot of ways. SMC will be tough, BYU maybe, but if we can get through the rest of the season with 2 losses or less, I think we're a 2 seed at worst.



This team really found some mental toughness over 3 game stretch. They won in tough environments, and they won without even playing their absolute best all-around ball.



So proud, and they have a ton of upside still.