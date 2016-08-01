Thread: 3-0 In the Big 3 Game Stretch

Still happy to beat UNC no matter how it came. Rmenwber we are still without a fantastic player ourselves in Watson. I know he’s not as good as CA, but goodness, it still takes away from our team as well. Think of how good we could be with him healthy
21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.