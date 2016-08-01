Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: 3-0 In the Big 3 Game Stretch

  1. Yesterday, 08:12 PM #1
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    17,820

    Default 3-0 In the Big 3 Game Stretch

    Granted, UNC was hobbled w/o their best guy.

    But for our team to go 3-0 through that stretch is just a wonderful accomplishment, something for the program to be very proud of.

    Those 3 games set our seed in a lot of ways. SMC will be tough, BYU maybe, but if we can get through the rest of the season with 2 losses or less, I think we're a 2 seed at worst.

    This team really found some mental toughness over 3 game stretch. They won in tough environments, and they won without even playing their absolute best all-around ball.

    So proud, and they have a ton of upside still.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:15 PM #2
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,155

    Default

    Still happy to beat UNC no matter how it came. Rmenwber we are still without a fantastic player ourselves in Watson. I know he’s not as good as CA, but goodness, it still takes away from our team as well. Think of how good we could be with him healthy
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 08:18 PM #3
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    17,820

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    Still happy to beat UNC no matter how it came. Rmenwber we are still without a fantastic player ourselves in Watson. I know he’s not as good as CA, but goodness, it still takes away from our team as well. Think of how good we could be with him healthy
    Tillie is maybe 50% in terms of physical ability.

    Guy is a monster above the rim, block shot guy when feeling well, and he's clearly not that right now, and clearly bc of injury. If he gets stronger/healthier, huge plus.

    3-0 is rather stunning. I woulda' taken "2" and ran if offered.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 08:18 PM #4
    Malastein
    Malastein is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    977

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    Granted, UNC was hobbled w/o their best guy.

    But for our team to go 3-0 through that stretch is just a wonderful accomplishment, something for the program to be very proud of.

    Those 3 games set our seed in a lot of ways. SMC will be tough, BYU maybe, but if we can get through the rest of the season with 2 losses or less, I think we're a 2 seed at worst.

    This team really found some mental toughness over 3 game stretch. They won in tough environments, and they won without even playing their absolute best all-around ball.

    So proud, and they have a ton of upside still.
    Can we put an asterisk on that though? Would’ve loved Cole Anthony to have been healthy tonight...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 08:27 PM #5
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    6,733

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    Can we put an asterisk on that though? Wouldve loved Cole Anthony to have been healthy tonight...
    I would have preferred Watson to be healthy
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 08:28 PM #6
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,032

    Default

    Going into the month I was thinking we beat UNC and I hoped we would split UW and UA. Great job by the Zags coming out of this stretch 3-0!
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 08:45 PM #7
    West Side Lady
    West Side Lady is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Posts
    77

    Default

    Couldn't be happier with this 3-0. Basically everything from Battle for Atlantis to now has been impressive, to me as a fan.

    Agree with statements by Bilas and the other guy during the game tonight that this team appears to be further along developmentally than expected at this stage.

    What a pleasant surprise this season has been so far.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 09:42 PM #8
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,050

    Default

    Won it and now we move on. THis team is improving at a rapid rate. We are worthy of a 1 seed and soon to be a no 1 ranking if we continue to power through teams. This group is full of talent and if yo go back to the summer-September transition period, the biggest question was whether coaches could make this group become a team. That's answered. Hanging on to my hat, we have a big time team. Consistency will go far with this group but the defense MUST improve. Every time we've sniffed a FF we had superior defense. We don't now. We DO need defense.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Yesterday, 09:58 PM #9
    zagssuperfan
    zagssuperfan is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Posts
    126

    Default

    As long as we don't get hit with more injuries, this stretch should solidfy us playing in Spokane for the first two rounds of the tournament. Even if we lose 3 more games, the overall field is weak enough to keep us in the top 16 teams. We are in a really good position.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules