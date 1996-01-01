Thread: Gonzaga vs North Carolina post game analysis and feelings

- I keep beating the same drum, would anyone point to a single game in which the zags lost a game because they shot under 70% (college average). I venture to say you cannot, and if you can find two such games, those happened over the course of several years.
- I'm not saying free throw shooting is not important, or that a few players on the team could use more practice. I just find it funny that we harp on free throws when it does not cost us a game. whereas we have lost many many games in the past, when one could easily point to turnovers, or poor rebounding, poor defense.........but we never have threads that want to harp on too many fouls, too many turnovers, too few rebounds.
Best play of the game:
-12:30 remaining.
-Tillie dribbles the ball to the FT line and is fouled but it's not called. Ball gets loose in a strip.
-Tillie dives headlong to the floor to regain the possesion
-A few seconds later Tillie gets pretty bad bounce/skip from Ayayi (whom he had just screened for) and with the shot clock nearly expiring, Tillie swishes a 3 pointer from 2 steps behind the line
One announcer asks "how do you guard that?" and Jay Bilas says "you don't"
https://youtu.be/_80pBjjQ6DE?t=842
2. A mere 5 weeks later, in the biggest game Gonzaga has EVER played, GU lost by 6, missed 9 free throws, and shoot 65% from the stripe.
GU was up by 2 with 1:50 left, and would have been up by several possessions if they'd shot decent free throws. They would have been in the driver seat and IMO won or at least been able to withstand Nigel's rolled ankle and the bad reffing on Collins.
3. As an addendum:
It's actually uncanny how many of GU's recent losses fit the exact description you deny existing.
Our loss to Tennessee last year by 3 points happened in a game where we shot 63% from the line.
Our loss to SDSU in '17-18 by 2 points happened in a game where we shot 64% from the line.
And (BY FAR) closest other game in our NCAA title-game stretch, and one where GU looked doomed and relied on Jordan Matthews miraculous 3pt shot to rewrite the narrative of Few, monkeys-on-backs, and the school, was vs WVU. Everyone recalls needing an insane missed WVU free throw, Perkins block, Matthews 3, and NWG lockdown defense to escape with a win. But 9 times out of 10 those sequences go the other way. But guess what did happen in that game? GU shot 65% on its free throws and missed 11 of them. If they'd made a half-dozen more, the crazy miracle isn't needed to advance.
Well, there's that!
- you cannot assume that a team is going to shoot 100%
- in the championship game the zags were 17 or 26 from the free throw line, or 65.4%, if they had made just one more free throw they would have shot 70% which is average for a college team.
- zags lost that game because they shot 33.9% from the field!
- that loss had nothing to do with missing a single free throw or even two free throws.
- fun fact on the game, our worst free throw shooter, karnowski was 7 of 8, and our best shooter n.w.g. went 4 for 8.
- in the above mentioned byu game, we were 16 of 29, if we had shot 70% we would have made 5 more points. we lost by 8.
- had we made a few more, sure our lead would have been bigger.
- but again this game proves my point, we focus on free throws as if that is what costs us a game.
- you know what, we took 18 three point shots in that game, I bet a bunch of them down the wire and when we already had a comfortable lead, and guess what we made only 3!
- we shot 18% from 3 point land, 18%!
- i suspect the team was deficit in other areas besides 3 point shooting and free throw shooting that game, but I think it too simplistic to lay the loss at the free throw line because we did not shoot 80% that game.
That you still would not let evidence change your mind?"would anyone point to a single game in which the zags lost a game because they shot under 70% (college average). I venture to say you cannot"
I'm curious why you are obsessed with this 70% = average number, as though that should be a goal or baseline for an elite team. Zags aren't average. They haven't been average for 20 years. They aren't happy being average in any statistical category. Why concern yourself with being average in FT%? Teams playing in the 2nd and 3rd weekend in march are typically far above average in most metrics.
All of these single-digit recent losses occurred when we shot under 65% from the line, conditions you describe as rare or never happening. These represent a pretty big portion of all our losses in the last 4 years. But at this point I'm not writing to convince you, just to share the stats I've found to other stat-heads here.
2016 TA&M 1pt loss (36%!)
2016 SMC 3pt loss (60%!)
2016 SMC 5pt loss (50%!)
UNC 2017 (Title game)
BYU 2017 (55%!)
SDSU 2017
Tenn 2018
- yes my friend, and I mean that, my friend, as we are both avid zag fans.
- we do see this differently.
- i concede we often shot poorly at the free throw line, and lose many of those games. my point if not made clear is two fold.
1. okay lets assume we did not shoot poorly in those games you list, but rather shot 'decently' as you suggest. i think decently would be 70%. and as mentioned those few points lost did not lose those games.
2. second point is we focus on free throw shooting, and do not see the forest for the trees. e.g. in the byu game we shot 18% from 3, and 34% from the field in the championship game.
- hum, i wonder how many points we lost if we had shot just decent (not elite as you expect). decent (33%) would have been 9 extra points, which is more than the 5 lost points at the foul line. and in the championship game, we lost 1 maybe 2 points at the line, but if we had shot even 45% from the field instead of 34%, we would have scored an additional 8 points.
- good night, to a good night in which the zags win a great game.
It was awesome being there. The team has a lot of potentional. I see a cpl bumps down the road but zags will have a shot.
Love the zags for life
Anyway, great win and this team is really good.
Were not here as a %&#* courtesy!" - Coach Few
I loved the student section chanting "WE WANT WOFFORD" near the end of tonight's game. Keepin' it classy!!
"Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
Kurt Vonnegut
With every win, the Spokane region seems like a slam dunk.
GU fans have wanted this for a few decades. 2020 is going to be a great year.