Thread: Gonzaga vs North Carolina post game analysis and feelings

Our first loss the 2017 year was senior night vs BYU. We lost by 8 after missing 13 free throws. We shot 55% from the line. We had lead by 2 with 2 minutes left, and it would easily have been a double-digit lead with decent FT shooting.



Then a mere 5 weeks later, in the biggest game Gonzaga has EVER played, GU lost by 6, missed 9 free throws, and shoot 65% from the stripe.

They were up by 2 with 1:50 left, and it would have been up by several possessions if they'd shot decent free throws. They would have been in the driver seat and IMO won.



As an addendum, the (BY FAR) closest other game in that stretch, and one where GU relied on Jordan Matthews miraculous 3pt shot to rewrite the narrative of Few and the school, was vs WVU. Everyone recalls needing an insane missed free throw, Perkins block, Matthews 3, and NWG lockdown defence to escape with a win. 9 times out of 10 those sequences go the other way. But guess what did happen in that game? GU shot 65% on its free throws and missed 11 of them.