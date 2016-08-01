View Poll Results: GUnit of the Game - North Carolina

Thread: GUnit of the Game - North Carolina - 12. 18. 19 ??

  Yesterday, 07:53 PM #1
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    GUnit of the Game - North Carolina - 12. 18. 19 ??

    STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media

    Zags put a lump of coal in the Tar Heels' stockings

    Who gets the front seat in Santa's Sleigh as tonight's player of the game ?


    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
  Yesterday, 07:57 PM #2
    DixieZag
    DixieZag
    Default

    Kispert was stunning and was the one we rode when we started to pull away.
  Yesterday, 07:59 PM #3
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    Kispert.
    Offensively he was great, of course.
    But his defense was a revelation. Rewatch it it you don’t believe me. His on ball defense especially.
  Yesterday, 08:01 PM #4
    whatazag
    Default

    Even tho Kispert wins it, Woolridge had a hell of a game.
  Yesterday, 08:03 PM #5
    krozman
    krozman
    Default

    I was thinking of voting Gilder only because he made all his free throws.
  Yesterday, 08:06 PM #6
    TravelinZag
    Default

    Another team game, this time led by Kispert.
  Yesterday, 08:08 PM #7
    Birddog
    Default

    Kispert by the slimmest of margins over Ayayi, great team performance!
  Yesterday, 08:11 PM #8
    GeorgiaZagFan
    GeorgiaZagFan
    Default

    Kispert with Ayayi's 11points, 10rebounds, 6assists, 3steals a near second... by the way, in the 7 games since Kispert had his little 3/24, 2/17 from 3-point line stretch and so many wanted him benched...he's gone 55/74 (74%) overall and 23/43 (53%) from the 3 point line..plus he's playing good defense....
  Yesterday, 08:13 PM #9
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    Kispert easy
  Yesterday, 08:23 PM #10
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Kispert was magnificent tonight.
  Yesterday, 08:37 PM #11
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    Kispert was stunning and was the one we rode when we started to pull away.
    I am stunned at the vote, given the opinions I’ve seen regarding Corey...simply stunned.

    IMO, it was another team win, great contributions from everyone.

    Hard to argue against the Zags being ranked #2.
  Yesterday, 08:45 PM #12
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Default

    No brainer

    Kispert
  Yesterday, 08:45 PM #13
    West Side Lady
    Default

    Kispert!
  Yesterday, 08:51 PM #14
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - kispert
    - but hey the 'team' played really well.
  Yesterday, 08:52 PM #15
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Kispert.
    Offensively he was great, of course.
    But his defense was a revelation. Rewatch it it you don’t believe me. His on ball defense especially.
    Kispert played with controlled aggression on both sides of the court. His shot selection has improved significantly over the past year. He is much more alert defensively than he used to be.

    I loved seeing him dive all over the floor for loose balls.
  Yesterday, 09:01 PM #16
    All Weather Fan
    Default

    Kispert with an HM to Ayayi & Petrusev. Oh, and the Kennel Club ! Atmosphere in the building was electric !
  Yesterday, 09:05 PM #17
    TacomaZAG
    Default

    Corey with a shout out to Filip.

    Back pats to Joel and Ryan as well, great team effort.

    Go ZAGS
  Yesterday, 09:06 PM #18
    AirborneJag
    Default

    Kispert. He had an outstanding game on both sides of the ball! The Kennel was indeed alive tonight which was good to see and feel. Seems they have turned the volume down on Zombie Nation which is not good. Overall a magnificent team effort. If you weren’t there, you missed one for the ages.
  Yesterday, 09:27 PM #19
    Ezag
    Ezag
    Default

    Kispert but man Ayayi wins MIP this year
  Today, 12:04 AM #20
    ProVeeZag
    Default

    Kispert, but Ayayi checked ALL the boxes and got the double/double I was hoping to see.

    And a shout-out to Filip for hitting 8 out of 10 free throws!!
