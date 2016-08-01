Thread: GUnit of the Game - North Carolina - 12. 18. 19 ??

STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
Zags put a lump of coal in the Tar Heels' stockings
Who gets the front seat in Santa's Sleigh as tonight's player of the game ?
Tillie
Petrusev
Kispert
Gilder
Ayayi
Woolridge
Timme
Kispert was stunning and was the one we rode when we started to pull away.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
Mark Twain.
Kispert.
Offensively he was great, of course.
But his defense was a revelation. Rewatch it it you don’t believe me. His on ball defense especially.
Even tho Kispert wins it, Woolridge had a hell of a game.
I was thinking of voting Gilder only because he made all his free throws.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
Another team game, this time led by Kispert.
Kispert by the slimmest of margins over Ayayi, great team performance!
Birddog
Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
Kispert with Ayayi's 11points, 10rebounds, 6assists, 3steals a near second... by the way, in the 7 games since Kispert had his little 3/24, 2/17 from 3-point line stretch and so many wanted him benched...he's gone 55/74 (74%) overall and 23/43 (53%) from the 3 point line..plus he's playing good defense....
It's What You learn AFTER You Know It All That Counts
Kispert easy
21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Kispert was magnificent tonight.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
No brainer
Kispert
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Kispert!
- kispert
- but hey the 'team' played really well.
There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
Pope John XXIII in his remarks to the College of Cardinals
-12-21-2012-
Kispert with an HM to Ayayi & Petrusev. Oh, and the Kennel Club ! Atmosphere in the building was electric !
Corey with a shout out to Filip.
Back pats to Joel and Ryan as well, great team effort.
Go ZAGS
Kispert. He had an outstanding game on both sides of the ball! The Kennel was indeed alive tonight which was good to see and feel. Seems they have turned the volume down on Zombie Nation which is not good. Overall a magnificent team effort. If you weren’t there, you missed one for the ages.
Kispert but man Ayayi wins MIP this year
Kispert, but Ayayi checked ALL the boxes and got the double/double I was hoping to see.
And a shout-out to Filip for hitting 8 out of 10 free throws!!
"Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
Kurt Vonnegut
Kurt Vonnegut