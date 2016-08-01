Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Beat North Carolina Beverage Thread

  1. Yesterday, 05:50 PM #1
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    12,697

    Default Beat North Carolina Beverage Thread

    Stillhouse Clear Corn Whiskey



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 06:17 PM #2
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,549

    Default

    Drinking a little Revision DIPA. About as good as a Zags win tonight!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 06:32 PM #3
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,032

    Default

    School night. Had an Old Fashioned with dinner, Bullit Rye, water the rest of the evening.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 06:40 PM #4
    Once and Future Zag's Avatar
    Once and Future Zag
    Once and Future Zag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    1,934

    Default

    805
    History has its eyes on you.

    Sage of the GU Message Board
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 08:05 PM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    45,677

    Default

    Having a celebratory whiskey & soda

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 08:18 PM #6
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    12,697

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Having a celebratory whiskey & soda

    yehow! why not, me too
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 08:19 PM #7
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    The Pub
    Posts
    7,019

    Default

    There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
    Pope John XXIII in his remarks to the College of Cardinals
    -12-21-2012    -
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 08:20 PM #8
    West Side Lady
    West Side Lady is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Posts
    77

    Default

    Westmalle Dubbel
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Yesterday, 08:23 PM #9
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,791

    Default

    Smooth, lightly-oaked Merlot
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules