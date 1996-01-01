Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Few being a Dad spending time with his sons

    Zagdawg
    Few being a Dad spending time with his sons

    Thought this deserved its own thread -- it brings some things into perspective. Family is the most important piece of the puzzle and it shows.

    CBS Sports Network
    @CBSSportsNet
    “He’s always willing to make time for us. He’s a great dad.” - Joe Few

    Take a look inside how Mark Few balances coaching
    @ZagMBB
    and spending time with his family in the next episode of “NCAA Men of March” on CBS Sports Network. Tune in this Sunday at 6 PM EST


    https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNet/sta...31164169654273
    scott257
    scott257:

    Takes me back a long ways seeing his two German Shepherds. One of my very earliest memories in life was staring wide eyed at the two German Shepherds that his Dad owned in the early 60’s. They lived in a house that was connected to the fellowship hall at the church and the connecting door was one of those two part doors, I was so young I could barely see over the lower half of the door. One morning at church I was peeking over the door and ended up face to face with their German Shepherds. I don’t think Mark had been born yet as he is seven or eight years younger than me. I think his Dad had named the dogs Zeus and Apollo. Not sure why that particular memory stands out but they were impressive dogs to a 3 or 4 year old.
    ProVeeZag
    ProVeeZag:

    Thanks for posting this, will be watching the NCAA Men of March on Sunday!
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
