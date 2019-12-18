Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Odds: UNC vs. GU

    Odds: UNC vs. GU

    Unfortunately I cannot hit any of the Sports Book sites from my work computer (stupid work) so I can't see what the odds opened at. But USA Today shows GU against the spread at -10.5 with an over/under of 145.5. GU has been pretty good against the spread so far this year. I think they have only lost 3.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Default

    I think its NL in many places.
    Default

    Intertops has the Zags giving 12.5. 10.5 is looking like a good price.
    Default

    North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) at 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1)

    Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 9:00p ET



    Sports Book

    Teams

    Spread

    Total

    Moneyline


    FOXBet UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-120
    u:+100 +650
    -1000
    Consensus UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -109
    -111 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-111 +606
    -991
    888sport UNC
    GONZ +13
    -13 -109
    -118 145.5 O/U o:-112
    u:-115 +600
    -1250
    Caesars NJ UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +590
    -875
    CG Technology UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +650
    -1000
    DraftKings UNC
    GONZ +13
    -13 -105
    -115 145.5 O/U o:-109
    u:-110 +700
    -1250
    Kambi UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -106
    -116 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-112 +600
    -1111
    MGM UNC
    GONZ +10.5
    -10.5 +110
    -133 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +475
    -667
    PointsBet UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +590
    -875
    SugarHouse UNC
    GONZ +13
    -13 -109
    -118 145.5 O/U o:-112
    u:-115 +600
    -1250
    Westgate UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +650
    -1000
    William Hill UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110
    Default

    Is NC really that bad or is this a total trap game? I have a bad feeling about this.
    Default

    Is Leaky going to play? That is the most meaningful question in my mind. If he plays, Im not so certain we beat the spread.
    Default

    Y'all can jump on me after the game BUT I believe giving 13.5 is still a good bet...I just don't see their guards being able to compete with out Anthony and Black...
    Default

    I think it hinges on rebounding and how well Woolridge does at making things hard for the backup PG. If Watson is able to answer the bell and do his thing in the press, I really like the over and the spread.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) at 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1)

    Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 9:00p ET



    Sports Book

    Teams

    Spread

    Total

    Moneyline


    FOXBet UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-120
    u:+100 +650
    -1000
    Consensus UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -109
    -111 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-111 +606
    -991
    888sport UNC
    GONZ +13
    -13 -109
    -118 145.5 O/U o:-112
    u:-115 +600
    -1250
    Caesars NJ UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +590
    -875
    CG Technology UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +650
    -1000
    DraftKings UNC
    GONZ +13
    -13 -105
    -115 145.5 O/U o:-109
    u:-110 +700
    -1250
    Kambi UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -106
    -116 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-112 +600
    -1111
    MGM UNC
    GONZ +10.5
    -10.5 +110
    -133 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +475
    -667
    PointsBet UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +590
    -875
    SugarHouse UNC
    GONZ +13
    -13 -109
    -118 145.5 O/U o:-112
    u:-115 +600
    -1250
    Westgate UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110 145.5 O/U o:-110
    u:-110 +650
    -1000
    William Hill UNC
    GONZ +12.5
    -12.5 -110
    -110
    Abe, if I didn't know better, I'd say you have all these betting houses on speed dial!!
    Default

    https://www.docsports.com/college-basketball-lines.html

    Live Lines show GU 13.5 to 15 point favorites.

    Trying to suck in Tar Heel money.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
    Default

    Just checked 5Dimes: Zags now at -14. Earlier, I took a 5 pt tease with Gonzaga at -6 1/2 and the under at 151. Later this afternoon took a straight bet Zags at -12 1/2.

    I think UNC will continue to be offensively challenged, especially against an active GU defense, and will find it difficult to keep up with the Zag offense.
    Default

    I can understand people wagering on some sports, especially NFL and stuff. Not my thing, but I get the fun in it.

    I cannot see how one can bet a GU game.

    Either you bet against GU hoping that the money consoles your feelings. OR, you bet for GU and have even more reason to be emotionally involved in the games.

    The one and only time I would bet a GU game (and I might, since it's legal here) is in the first 2 games of the NCAA tournament, in which I would absolutely bet against GU, and thus ensure them a big win, bc fates just don't do me like that. They'd never let me win.
