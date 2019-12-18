Thread: Odds: UNC vs. GU

I can understand people wagering on some sports, especially NFL and stuff. Not my thing, but I get the fun in it.
I cannot see how one can bet a GU game.
Either you bet against GU hoping that the money consoles your feelings. OR, you bet for GU and have even more reason to be emotionally involved in the games.
The one and only time I would bet a GU game (and I might, since it's legal here) is in the first 2 games of the NCAA tournament, in which I would absolutely bet against GU, and thus ensure them a big win, bc fates just don't do me like that. They'd never let me win.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.