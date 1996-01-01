Thread: Students for North Carolina -- over 1000 students stayed

"The Kennel Board handed out 147 group numbers on Tuesday and said they expect around 1,000 students at the game. There is also a waiting list for students without tickets to get in."
https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...2-b0cd6e99ec50
"The Kennel Board handed out 147 group numbers on Tuesday and said they expect around 1,000 students at the game. There is also a waiting list for students without tickets to get in."
https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...2-b0cd6e99ec50
Terrific news. The Kennel Club always comes through. It's going to be rockin inside The K2 tonight. Rockin around the Kennel tonight it's a happy holiday.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
How many students are usually in attendance for games?
Allow myself to introduce....myself...
My excitement for this game was already off the charts and it just went up times 1000!!!!
These 2 grads (wife & I) will be there and ready to be on our feet, loud, rowdy and helping the students with all their cheers. We’ll be Zwagged up & have a Zag flag w/ us. The Kennel will be rocking!
Props to the KC for representing during their Christmas break (and to their enablers). Should be quite the show for the viewing audience.
I will bet that those students are having the time of their lives, this week. Five days in the dorms with no studies to distract from other recreational activities? They’ll be in rare form for tonight’s game. I wish I could join them.
There is no premium content on the GUBoards. We get what we pay for.
Pope John XXIII in his remarks to the College of Cardinals
-12-21-2012-
Regarding The Kennel Club at tonights game: https://www.inlander.com/spokane/gon...t?oid=18730641
And those freshmen and sophomores have a few options to make staying for the game a reality. Versteeg is planning on crashing with some upperclassmen who live in a house off campus, but he knows other sophomores and freshmen who are splitting Airbnb's or staying with family in the area. A few, though, had to give up their tickets to other students or decided to head home and come back just for the game because they couldn't stay for the intervening few days.
"People have approached me, asked to stay at my house, my buddy's houses, and we're taking them in as we can," says Cranston, who lives in an off-campus house. "We want as many people here as possible."
As for the upperclassmen who largely live in off-campus houses in the Logan Neighborhood, it's worth holding off on going home. The seniors are the largest group staying by far, hoping to get the most out of the biggest game in their four years on campus.
"I wanted to stay because I've been a Zag fan since the Adam Morrison days," says Brian Bowers, a senior from the Seattle area who also lives in the Logan Neighborhood. "I've never seen a game this big come to the Kennel."