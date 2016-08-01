Thread: Beat North Carolina

It's time.
It's time.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
What a ride this has been. And even better....it is "to be continued". Go Zags!
Beat 'em. Bust 'em. That's our custom.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
"The unranked University of North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Spokane to take on the #2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs."
There's a sentence I wouldn't have written 25 years ago.
Go Zags! Beat UNC!
May the Kennel get LOUD ..... for 2+ hours!
Dear Santa. . .All I want for Christmas. . .
P.S. Can you leave a lump of coal in ol' Roy's Tar Heel stocking ?
Beat UNC
Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right
United we Zag!
Expecting some post game photos like this:
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
I hope the Zags don't get complacent facing an injured opponent after having won 2 tough road games. But this is a grudge match. They need to take advantage of a staggered opponent and never let up. Still a long way to go to get even but it would help a little.
Biggest game in Kennel history??? If not, it's in the top 3...........................
T-minus 6 hours, 23 minutes till tip-off, can't wait!!
Go ZAGS
Can anyone confirm if Leaky Black is going to suit up and play? Curious.
"Give 'em the finger, kick 'em in the butt!"
:]
<"We're No. 1" finger, that is!>
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
Can you believe it UNC crossing the Mississippi to play the Zags...….now we work on Duke Wow GO ZAGS
I can't remember UNC or Duke making that trip into the western territories!
Duke went to Portland about 10 years ago
And with no Sacagawea to guide them. Props to Ol’ Roy, who after all spent some of his career away from the eastern part of the United States.
I've been watching WCC, and by extention, lots of Gonzaga hoops for a quarter century. It's gonna feel a little surreal to see GU with a little #2 by their name, playing a team in Carolina blue, live from Spokane. Of course we've seen single digit numbers next to the Gonzaga name many times... it's more the latter part that will make it surreal.
It feels like another lifetime ago that I watch SCU beat UNC at Oracle Arena...
Go get 'em, Zags.