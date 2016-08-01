Results 1 to 21 of 21

Thread: Beat North Carolina

    Beat North Carolina

    It's time.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Default

    What a ride this has been. And even better....it is "to be continued". Go Zags!
    Default

    Beat 'em. Bust 'em. That's our custom.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    "The unranked University of North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Spokane to take on the #2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs."

    There's a sentence I wouldn't have written 25 years ago.
    Default

    Go Zags! Beat UNC!
    May the Kennel get LOUD ..... for 2+ hours!
    Default

    Dear Santa. . .All I want for Christmas. . .

    P.S. Can you leave a lump of coal in ol' Roy's Tar Heel stocking ?
    Default

    Beat UNC
    Default

    United we Zag!
    Default

    Expecting some post game photos like this:

    ________________________________



    Default

    I hope the Zags don't get complacent facing an injured opponent after having won 2 tough road games. But this is a grudge match. They need to take advantage of a staggered opponent and never let up. Still a long way to go to get even but it would help a little.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zaguarxj View Post
    I hope the Zags don't get complacent facing an injured opponent after having won 2 tough road games. But this is a grudge match. They need to take advantage of a staggered opponent and never let up. Still a long way to go to get even but it would help a little.
    I think the players and Coach Few learned a lot from the last 2 minutes of the UA game Sunday...IMO the ZAGS will be fired up...they have played three stellar games against four of the top 20 programs in the country and have shown the poise necessary to win games against Blue Bloods...
    Default

    Biggest game in Kennel history??? If not, it's in the top 3...........................

    T-minus 6 hours, 23 minutes till tip-off, can't wait!!

    Go ZAGS
    Default

    Can anyone confirm if Leaky Black is going to suit up and play? Curious.
    Smile

    "Give 'em the finger, kick 'em in the butt!"






    :]

    <"We're No. 1" finger, that is!>
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Default

    Can you believe it UNC crossing the Mississippi to play the Zags...….now we work on Duke Wow GO ZAGS
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by baitcast View Post
    Can you believe it UNC crossing the Mississippi to play the Zags...….now we work on Duke Wow GO ZAGS
    Or perhaps, even more improbably, Syracuse?
    ________________________________



    Default

    I can't remember UNC or Duke making that trip into the western territories!
    Default

    Duke went to Portland about 10 years ago
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by baitcast View Post
    I can't remember UNC or Duke making that trip into the western territories!
    All that rowing up the Missouri followed by the trek across the Sawtooths ... requires an awfully long supply chain.
    Default

    And with no Sacagawea to guide them. Props to Ol’ Roy, who after all spent some of his career away from the eastern part of the United States.
    Default

    I've been watching WCC, and by extention, lots of Gonzaga hoops for a quarter century. It's gonna feel a little surreal to see GU with a little #2 by their name, playing a team in Carolina blue, live from Spokane. Of course we've seen single digit numbers next to the Gonzaga name many times... it's more the latter part that will make it surreal.

    It feels like another lifetime ago that I watch SCU beat UNC at Oracle Arena...

    Go get 'em, Zags.
