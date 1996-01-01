Thread: Bud Withers: Magic in the Zag resume

Originally Posted by DixieZag Originally Posted by

You hit the nail on the head, exactly.



We are ranked number 2 in the nation and we do have the resume, and yet when I watch this team, I don't see it.



That's not a knock on the guys, it's just a knock on how they've had to do it.



I can say that we are highly fortunate in 2 ways.



We stole a win against Oregon, in the last minute I thought it far more likely we'd lose that game.



And our guards picked one hell of a game to have their best performance of the season - by FAR - against Arizona on the road. We also caught Arizona on a night where they couldn't buy a 3 (until the last minute) which allowed the score to be a bit lopsided.



Those are 2 of our three biggest wins, the entire reason we're ranked number 2, and they came about due to a lot of things coming together, and the team being mentally tougher than I'd have thought this early.



Kispert has come on very very strong during this tough stretch.



We'd be barely top 20 without Ayayi.



FWIW, Few's best coaching job, maybe ever. And, the best part, barring more injury, this team is only going to get better.