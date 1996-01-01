Thread: Bud Withers: Magic in the Zag resume

This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
Good stuff. Analytic yet boosterish.
Nice article, and amazing we are accomplishing feats this season we've never done, esp winning all these road games vs Top-20 opponents.
Honestly, how are winning these games?
We are a good team, no doubt, with some nice pieces, yet majority of our players are injured, limited, or playing at/around 70% according to Coach Few. Some of these guys are barely practicing, folks. Admon & Tillie have participated in just a handful of practices in the past couple weeks.
Also, it takes just a few mins of watching to realize we aren't as fluid, athletic, explosive, or dominant as past Gonzaga teams in recent yrs. We are less above the rim, a tad slower, and even ugly basketball at times. Some of the most haphazard play I've seen since 2015-2016...
Having said that, we are effective. Proof is in the pudding. We are winning. We are beating really good teams. We are just as injured -- if not moreso -- than UNC. Watson was a starter. Tillie is always 50% or hurt. Woolridge has screws in his kneecap, constant pain. Gilder has an inflamed knee.
But we keep grinding, and finding ways to win these games.
How?
It's easy to see why players love playing for Mark Few. The latest example of that was at the end of the Arizona game...can you imagine Huggy Bear's reaction on Ryan's layup attempt that missed? He would've gone ballistic. Instead, Few walks up to Ryan with a smile and shakes his hand.
It's so beautiful when the Zags are spreading the ball around, looking for the next open man. It's a faith instilled in them, that everyone will get their share of the pie. The stretch where we opened up a 16 point lead in Tucson was beautiful basketball, something we've come to expect from the Zags.
Speaking of Coach Few's reaction, I loved how he responded to Admon Gilder's late foul call on that hustle play to steal the ball on inbounds pass. It was clearly a foul on us, yet Gilder went for the ball in the air, made contact with the Arizona player while hustling to make the play.
Coach Few yelled out, "Admon!!!" immediately after the whistle. I even heard this on TV and assumed Coach Few was going to be upset, yet he got Admon's attention just to give him a thumbs up and approving nod.
It was late in the game, with Arizona on a run, within 4 pts, but neat moment. Coach Few didn't care about the foul call, because it was a hustle/heart play and gave Admon the approval and to tell him that's worth it. To go all out and make the winning play defensively, even if it didn't go our way.
We are ranked number 2 in the nation and we do have the resume, and yet when I watch this team, I don't see it.
That's not a knock on the guys, it's just a knock on how they've had to do it.
I can say that we are highly fortunate in 2 ways.
We stole a win against Oregon, in the last minute I thought it far more likely we'd lose that game.
And our guards picked one hell of a game to have their best performance of the season - by FAR - against Arizona on the road. We also caught Arizona on a night where they couldn't buy a 3 (until the last minute) which allowed the score to be a bit lopsided.
Those are 2 of our three biggest wins, the entire reason we're ranked number 2, and they came about due to a lot of things coming together, and the team being mentally tougher than I'd have thought this early.
Kispert has come on very very strong during this tough stretch.
We'd be barely top 20 without Ayayi.
FWIW, Few's best coaching job, maybe ever. And, the best part, barring more injury, this team is only going to get better.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
He said it best, "The Zags more than deserve the #2 ranking at this point, maybe even #1, yet I just don't think they are the #2 team in the nation". If I'm being completely honest, I agree with him.
Then again, maybe the year we least expect it...
There are years when 3-4 teams are led by maybe 2 lottery picks and it's just a bear to break that logjam.
This year it seems that every top 10 team has some flaws. We won 3 big games without looking that dominant, yet winning somehow. I guess that makes us deserving of the 2 ranking, and there's a lot of hope that this team's best play is months down the road. Our guys can really play, they just have had a lot working against them.
This is a great year to be really good, and though I don't think they're "really good" by Zag standards, there is every reason to believe they can be.
I would say they've only reached about 66% of their potential, which means they're sitting in a good spot.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
I have a friend who is a state of Texas basketball fiend who told me before the season started he thought we'd win the whole thing this year with Woolridge and Gilder. GU's strength is still the front-court but that they would bring a style of guard play we don't usually have. To this point of the season those guys + Ayayi are sneaky good, and at times are better than our starting guards last year, in my opinion.
Originally Posted by Coach Few
When healthy, he provides much-needed defense/rebounding/depth in the post, and versatility on the wing.
Some of our best moments on offense this season were when he was playing at a high level.
Sadly, I doubt he'll be 100% until after this season.
What’s been sweet with the 19-20 team is that someone, or > 1, steps up to make a significant difference - and usually a bit unexpected. The last game one was Gilder. The Zag roster is full of good players. It’s got to be very difficult for opponents to plan for the Zags. To best the Zags a team has to both shoot well and defend each Zag well - at a high level and for the entire game. Few’s a daunting opponent as well. I feel Few’s at his best thus far this season. It’ll be fun to see how the season unfolds.