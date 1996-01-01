Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Missouri State STARTERS bring HEIGHT & REBOUNDING Zags may not be ready for.

  Yesterday, 09:05 PM
    Default Missouri State STARTERS bring HEIGHT & REBOUNDING Zags may not be ready for.

    #32 (6'1") Franklin scored 20 points last game and 13 rebounds, averaging 12.3 pts and 9.6 rebounds. She can jump!

    #50 (6'4") Gartner scored 13 points last game and 11 rebounds, averaging 9.4 pts and 6.7 rebounds. Built like a brick house shoulders to hips all muscle.

    #22 (6'2") Willard scored 9 points last game averaging 17.8 points. 22-41 on 3 pointers .53% Willards game reminds me of Lexie Hull.

    #11 (5'8") Calip scored 14 points last game averaging 13.4 points. 11-25 on 3 pointers .44%

    #02 (5'3") Ruffridge scored 13 points last game averaging 6.6 points per game. 15-38 on 3 pointers .39%

    #23 (5'9") Bhinhar averaging 7.3 points per game.

    #4 Hipp (6'2") and #21 Wilson (5'11") average double digit minutes coming off the bench.

    Concerns for this game:

    1. We only have one healthy tough girl Melody.

    2. Since getting injured Jill's game offensively has been hampered, IE last 2 games non factor on offense.

    3. Can Jill adjust her game? Against Wyoming on the only turn around jump shot she was going to attempt it never happen because the ball flew out of her hands no grip. Perhaps needs to just do jump shots without the turn around but can she change? Jill could not get a rebound underneath because she had no grip on one play. Another play a easy offensive rebound and put back dribbled off her hand no grip. She was frustrated her thumb injury has severely limited her the last 2 games.

    4. Wirth twins have no hops unless its traveling.

    5. Wirth twins are like Jill Barta minus the 3 point shot. They play no defense nor care much about defense, they just want their points.

    6. Wirth twins have problems guarding anyone underneath close to their height or taller.

    7. Only ones that play defense underneath is Jill and Melody.

    8. Can anyone on this team get a offensive rebound have not seen many lately.

    9. If we play like we played at Wyoming we are going to get our butt kicked on our home court.

    10. Wyoming was only picked to finish 4th in their division and they looked like are equals.

    11. Our bench is not producing much on offense against better teams with exception of Melody. Our depth may not have been what had anticipated earlier in the year production wise.

    12. Missouri State knows how to get to the free throw line last game had 27 free throw attempts.

    13. Missouri State comes into this game well rested, as their last game was on Sunday.
    Last edited by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET; Yesterday at 10:26 PM.
  Yesterday, 09:35 PM
    don't jump off the bridge just yet ZAB.......


    we are going to have a great game....I feel it.....
  Yesterday, 09:57 PM
    Missouri St. doesn't have more height than Stanford did. Gartner is the biggest worry on the interior because of her girth and the way she throws it around. Willard is a wing, very good player.
  Yesterday, 10:24 PM
    LOL Sylean feelings are not going to win our next game its going to take tenacity. All of our starters and Melody are going to have to step up.
