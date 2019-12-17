Baseballs Jacob Named Preseason All-American

Jacob helped the 2019 Zags to a second-place finish in the WCC and a 31-24 overall record on the year.Jacob follows last season's Preseason All-America nod earned by Casey Legumina. Prior to Legumina, Jeff Bohling was the last Zag to earn Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America honors in 2016. Marco Gonzales was also a preseason All-American ahead of the 2013 season.