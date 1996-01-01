Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: "Gonzaga would finish 4th or 5th at best in Big 10"

    Just a quick observation...not taking the bait. What makes Dakich's statement so ridiculous is the "at best". It's all a moot point, there's no way a small Jesuit university would find itself in the Big 10.

    Did Seth agree with him?
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Noooo, the point is he singled out the Zags, rather than any of a dozen highly rated schools, to diminish their achievement so far. Why not Louisville, Dook.
    EXACTLY. Hopefully he offered some relevant FACTS to support his personal opinion, but probably didn't (will not waste my time listening in). His extreme bias was put on world wide display when he stated on national TV recently that he thought OSU was no. 1 because he couldn't pick against his son. I understand supporting his son but the correct response in this case would be to defer to others since he had a personal stake in the question, but he didn't. Clearly a highly biased guy not worth listening to (at least regarding evaluating cbb teams).
    Quote Originally Posted by VaBeachZAG View Post
    EXACTLY. Hopefully he offered some relevant FACTS to support his personal opinion, but probably didn't (will not waste my time listening in). His extreme bias was put on world wide display when he stated on national TV recently that he thought OSU was no. 1 because he couldn't pick against his son. I understand supporting his son but the correct response in this case would be to defer to others since he had a personal stake in the question, but he didn't. Clearly a highly biased guy not worth listening to (at least regarding evaluating cbb teams).
    His main point is that Gonzaga has no idea what it's like playing in 'event like' arenas, and hostile environments night in and night out.

    He actually used "the Barn" at Minnesota as an example.

    I have partial season tickets, and while it can get loud and fun, it's hardly a raucous environment every game.

    When a tweet mentioned Zags are something like 10-1 over Big 10 last few yrs, and even beating Mich St last 2 yrs in scrimmages, Dakish tweeted back;

    "Different when you have to play 2 times a week in front of incredible crowds..."

    He had no actual evidence or reasoning for his statement, besides the tough arenas Big 10 teams have to face, and that he is just "tired of Gonzaga".

    He also said the Kennel is "1/100th", yes 1/100th the size of most Big 10 arenas.

    Has he ever called a game at the Kennel? Or when Gonzaga plays a WCC team on the road?

    That's an event.

    Also, he couldn't recall what our arena was named, he said "whatever they call it, what, the pound?"
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Noooo, the point is he singled out the Zags, rather than any of a dozen highly rated schools, to diminish their achievement so far. Why not Louisville, Dook.
    Exactly this, he had to try to diminish one team to try to make a point on the conference.

    There's not a team in the country that I think is unbeatable by Gonzaga. With that said, I think there's quite a few teams in the B1G that could beat Gonzaga, particularly in the context of conference play. I think Gonzaga would be likely Top 3 in the B1G if they played in that conference this year but the point isn't that, it's that Dakich is being absurd when trying to make his opinion sound "smart".
    Quote Originally Posted by Goshzagit View Post
    His main point is that Gonzaga has no idea what it's like playing in 'event like' arenas, and hostile environments night in and night out.

    He actually used "the Barn" at Minnesota as an example.

    I have partial season tickets, and while it can get loud and fun, it's hardly a raucous environment every game.

    When a tweet mentioned Zags are something like 10-1 over Big 10 last few yrs, and even beating Mich St last 2 yrs in scrimmages, Dakish tweeted back;

    "Different when you have to play 2 times a week in front of incredible crowds..."

    He had no actual evidence or reasoning for his statement, besides the tough arenas Big 10 teams have to face, and that he is just "tired of Gonzaga".

    He also said the Kennel is "1/100th", yes 1/100th the size of most Big 10 arenas.

    Has he ever called a game at the Kennel? Or when Gonzaga plays a WCC team on the road?

    That's an event.

    Also, he couldn't recall what our arena was named, he said "whatever they call it, what, the pound?"
    I didn't realize that the B1G was full of 600,000 seat arenas.

    Considering the largest arena in college basketball is the Carrier Dome (36k), he is only off by 540k per arena. What a moron!
    Quote Originally Posted by Goshzagit View Post
    His main point is that Gonzaga has no idea what it's like playing in 'event like' arenas, and hostile environments night in and night out.

    He actually used "the Barn" at Minnesota as an example.

    I have partial season tickets, and while it can get loud and fun, it's hardly a raucous environment every game.

    When a tweet mentioned Zags are something like 10-1 over Big 10 last few yrs, and even beating Mich St last 2 yrs in scrimmages, Dakish tweeted back;

    "Different when you have to play 2 times a week in front of incredible crowds..."

    He had no actual evidence or reasoning for his statement, besides the tough arenas Big 10 teams have to face, and that he is just "tired of Gonzaga".

    He also said the Kennel is "1/100th", yes 1/100th the size of most Big 10 arenas.

    Has he ever called a game at the Kennel? Or when Gonzaga plays a WCC team on the road?

    That's an event.

    Also, he couldn't recall what our arena was named, he said "whatever they call it, what, the pound?"
    For the record, the Zags have twice played in games where the attendance for both games exceeded 75,000: the Final Four in 2017.
    Quote Originally Posted by Goshzagit View Post
    His main point is that Gonzaga has no idea what it's like playing in 'event like' arenas, and hostile environments night in and night out.

    He actually used "the Barn" at Minnesota as an example.

    I have partial season tickets, and while it can get loud and fun, it's hardly a raucous environment every game.

    When a tweet mentioned Zags are something like 10-1 over Big 10 last few yrs, and even beating Mich St last 2 yrs in scrimmages, Dakish tweeted back;

    "Different when you have to play 2 times a week in front of incredible crowds..."

    He had no actual evidence or reasoning for his statement, besides the tough arenas Big 10 teams have to face, and that he is just "tired of Gonzaga".

    He also said the Kennel is "1/100th", yes 1/100th the size of most Big 10 arenas.

    Has he ever called a game at the Kennel? Or when Gonzaga plays a WCC team on the road?

    That's an event.

    Also, he couldn't recall what our arena was named, he said "whatever they call it, what, the pound?"
    Well said.

    His opinions and biases are getting in the way of reality.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Noooo, the point is he singled out the Zags, rather than any of a dozen highly rated schools, to diminish their achievement so far. Why not Louisville, Dook.
    And/or ANY PAC team.

    I guess what he is saying is the best PAC team wouldn't finish any higher than 5th or 6th in the Big 10 this year.

    Which may or may not be factually true, but as you point out, he didn't say it, which says everything.

    Not sure I'd go so far as to say any conference with Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana as overrated academically, though.
    Quote Originally Posted by Goshzagit View Post
    His main point is that Gonzaga has no idea what it's like playing in 'event like' arenas, and hostile environments night in and night out.

    He actually used "the Barn" at Minnesota as an example.

    I have partial season tickets, and while it can get loud and fun, it's hardly a raucous environment every game.

    When a tweet mentioned Zags are something like 10-1 over Big 10 last few yrs, and even beating Mich St last 2 yrs in scrimmages, Dakish tweeted back;

    "Different when you have to play 2 times a week in front of incredible crowds..."

    He had no actual evidence or reasoning for his statement, besides the tough arenas Big 10 teams have to face, and that he is just "tired of Gonzaga".

    He also said the Kennel is "1/100th", yes 1/100th the size of most Big 10 arenas.

    Has he ever called a game at the Kennel? Or when Gonzaga plays a WCC team on the road?

    That's an event.

    Also, he couldn't recall what our arena was named, he said "whatever they call it, what, the pound?"
    What a dck.

    Not just that, though.

    We see homers all the time, Walton for the PAC, Dickie V. for Duke and UNC, but those guys are truly interesting people, and actually pretty good people (tastes vary on them as announcers, there is pretty much agreement that both are generous good people) But not only is this guy a homer, not only is he hugely uninformed, he is just "mean" and not particularly interesting. Not at all.
    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    And/or ANY PAC team.

    I guess what he is saying is the best PAC team wouldn't finish any higher than 5th or 6th in the Big 10 this year.

    Which may or may not be factually true, but as you point out, he didn't say it, which says everything.

    Not sure I'd go so far as to say any conference with Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana as overrated academically, though.
    You cherry picked good schools. Id sub NW for Indiana though. As a group, the land grants think theyre better than they are. Id match up the PAC with them any day. They have no comp with Cal, for starters.
    An absurd thread. Even if accept the premise, which I don’t, fourth or fifth in any “major” conference makes the dance every year. GU won’t join any of them unless Big East expands. Large, mostly public, play football, etc. equals no fit for Zags. No matter, just hypothetical jibberish.
    It is always good to ask the why question. Dakich is a OSU homer and most experts thought that OSU was going to be number 1 before the Minnesota game. They went out and promptly laid an egg against a very mediocre Gopher team. He then channeled his disappointment with OSU toward GU. The truth is that GU has a better resume right now. Let's reverse it. GU just beat Washington and Arizona on the road. 90% of the Big 10 would have gone 0-2 and the rest would have struggled to go 1-1 in the same stretch. Of course like Dakich's example... it is pure speculation. One thing that is not that GU matches up in personnel with the entire Big-10. GU's roster is full of 4 star and elite talent and matches any in the Big-10. Does that mean GU would finish first, no, but it does mean if GU they would be in the Mix to win it. The reality is that Dakich should find a better way to take out his frustration over his beloved THE OHIO STATE laying a big old egg.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    You cherry picked good schools. I’d sub NW for Indiana though. As a group, the land grants think they’re better than they are. I’d match up the PAC with them any day. They have no comp with Cal, for starters.
    I left NW out bc you mentioned Land Grant.

    Yes, I did cherry-pick. You're right.

    I do support you fully in ahem, naming my "other alma mater" as the world's best public institution.
    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    I left NW out bc you mentioned Land Grant.

    Yes, I did cherry-pick. You're right.

    I do support you fully in ahem, naming my "other alma mater" as the world's best public institution.
    The Indians are also better — much better — than any B10.
    Quote Originally Posted by titopoet View Post
    It is always good to ask the why question. Dakich is a OSU homer and most experts thought that OSU was going to be number 1 before the Minnesota game. They went out and promptly laid an egg against a very mediocre Gopher team. He then channeled his disappointment with OSU toward GU. The truth is that GU has a better resume right now. Let's reverse it. GU just beat Washington and Arizona on the road. 90% of the Big 10 would have gone 0-2 and the rest would have struggled to go 1-1 in the same stretch. Of course like Dakich's example... it is pure speculation. One thing that is not that GU matches up in personnel with the entire Big-10. GU's roster is full of 4 star and elite talent and matches any in the Big-10. Does that mean GU would finish first, no, but it does mean if GU they would be in the Mix to win it. The reality is that Dakich should find a better way to take out his frustration over his beloved THE OHIO STATE laying a big old egg.
    Well said.
    Quote Originally Posted by CB4 View Post
    who cares GU isn't in the Big10 and never will be. Zags would finish last in NBA Western Conference, first in Pac 12, first in MWC, etc.
    Yes. Opinions about nonexistent hypotheticals are of zero importance.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    The Indians are also better — much better — than any B10.
    Yeah, but it looks like a big Taco Bell, and is the polar opposite of public institutions.
    Give the Zags a slew of those B1G teams in the tournament, please.
    Quote Originally Posted by NotoriousZ View Post
    Give the Zags a slew of those B1G teams in the tournament, please.
    That would be great. It seems that the Zags end up matching up with a media darling of the tournament frequently, although I might have selection bias. The Zags have lost to a few, like Davidson, or the Jimmer BYU team, but I feel like they have gotten the best of most of them.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    The Indians are also better — much better — than any B10.
    Dakich and you have something in common... big Sabonis fans
    Dan, if the Zags were in the Big 10, you would be looking at some different players. But thanks for your facts.
    Quote Originally Posted by Goshzagit View Post
    According to Dan Dakich, who stated this today on his podcast with Seth Greenberg.

    The recorded audio will be released -- and linked here -- in a bit. Good stuff

    Current Big10 bball standings:

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ings/_/group/7

    Great year for Big 10; do you agree or disagree with Dan?

    Edit: added link to playable audio
    The Big10 is so often overrated ....this is the same conference that has a total of ONE national championship since 1989!!!.... I am talking about ALL 10 teams, oh wait, the Big10 has 14 teams!!!, they can't even count there let alone win national championships!!
    There are 3 ranked PAC 12 teams. The world is already upside down, so nothing in this thread surprises me.
