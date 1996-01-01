Thread: "Gonzaga would finish 4th or 5th at best in Big 10"

Just a quick observation...not taking the bait. What makes Dakich's statement so ridiculous is the "at best". It's all a moot point, there's no way a small Jesuit university would find itself in the Big 10.
Did Seth agree with him?
He actually used "the Barn" at Minnesota as an example.
I have partial season tickets, and while it can get loud and fun, it's hardly a raucous environment every game.
When a tweet mentioned Zags are something like 10-1 over Big 10 last few yrs, and even beating Mich St last 2 yrs in scrimmages, Dakish tweeted back;
"Different when you have to play 2 times a week in front of incredible crowds..."
He had no actual evidence or reasoning for his statement, besides the tough arenas Big 10 teams have to face, and that he is just "tired of Gonzaga".
He also said the Kennel is "1/100th", yes 1/100th the size of most Big 10 arenas.
Has he ever called a game at the Kennel? Or when Gonzaga plays a WCC team on the road?
That's an event.
Also, he couldn't recall what our arena was named, he said "whatever they call it, what, the pound?"
There's not a team in the country that I think is unbeatable by Gonzaga. With that said, I think there's quite a few teams in the B1G that could beat Gonzaga, particularly in the context of conference play. I think Gonzaga would be likely Top 3 in the B1G if they played in that conference this year but the point isn't that, it's that Dakich is being absurd when trying to make his opinion sound "smart".
I guess what he is saying is the best PAC team wouldn't finish any higher than 5th or 6th in the Big 10 this year.
Which may or may not be factually true, but as you point out, he didn't say it, which says everything.
Not sure I'd go so far as to say any conference with Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana as overrated academically, though.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
Not just that, though.
We see homers all the time, Walton for the PAC, Dickie V. for Duke and UNC, but those guys are truly interesting people, and actually pretty good people (tastes vary on them as announcers, there is pretty much agreement that both are generous good people) But not only is this guy a homer, not only is he hugely uninformed, he is just "mean" and not particularly interesting. Not at all.
An absurd thread. Even if accept the premise, which I don’t, fourth or fifth in any “major” conference makes the dance every year. GU won’t join any of them unless Big East expands. Large, mostly public, play football, etc. equals no fit for Zags. No matter, just hypothetical jibberish.
It is always good to ask the why question. Dakich is a OSU homer and most experts thought that OSU was going to be number 1 before the Minnesota game. They went out and promptly laid an egg against a very mediocre Gopher team. He then channeled his disappointment with OSU toward GU. The truth is that GU has a better resume right now. Let's reverse it. GU just beat Washington and Arizona on the road. 90% of the Big 10 would have gone 0-2 and the rest would have struggled to go 1-1 in the same stretch. Of course like Dakich's example... it is pure speculation. One thing that is not that GU matches up in personnel with the entire Big-10. GU's roster is full of 4 star and elite talent and matches any in the Big-10. Does that mean GU would finish first, no, but it does mean if GU they would be in the Mix to win it. The reality is that Dakich should find a better way to take out his frustration over his beloved THE OHIO STATE laying a big old egg.
Give the Zags a slew of those B1G teams in the tournament, please.
Dan, if the Zags were in the Big 10, you would be looking at some different players. But thanks for your facts.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
It's What You learn AFTER You Know It All That Counts
There are 3 ranked PAC 12 teams. The world is already upside down, so nothing in this thread surprises me.
