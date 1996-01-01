Thread: "Gonzaga would finish 4th or 5th at best in Big 10"

Originally Posted by titopoet Originally Posted by

It is always good to ask the why question. Dakich is a OSU homer and most experts thought that OSU was going to be number 1 before the Minnesota game. They went out and promptly laid an egg against a very mediocre Gopher team. He then channeled his disappointment with OSU toward GU. The truth is that GU has a better resume right now. Let's reverse it. GU just beat Washington and Arizona on the road. 90% of the Big 10 would have gone 0-2 and the rest would have struggled to go 1-1 in the same stretch. Of course like Dakich's example... it is pure speculation. One thing that is not that GU matches up in personnel with the entire Big-10. GU's roster is full of 4 star and elite talent and matches any in the Big-10. Does that mean GU would finish first, no, but it does mean if GU they would be in the Mix to win it. The reality is that Dakich should find a better way to take out his frustration over his beloved THE OHIO STATE laying a big old egg.