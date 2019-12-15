Thread: GU vs. UNC: Pre-Game Media Thread

From Justin Reed at the S-R: UNC's a Hot Ticket

Mr. Reed also has a sidebar on how the GU Athletic Dept is dealing with the overflow crowd of media and scouts:Other options are secondary markets including SeatGeek, TicketMaster and StubHub. Out of all three – among others – there were none available on any of those sites.
But that is also by design as well. Not many tickets ever can be found on those websites in general as the GU athletic department monitors those markets to make sure ticket holders don’t profit, which is a policy GU holds.
“We monitor and then we reach out and educate whenever we identify somebody and issue essentially a cease and desist at that point and say ‘hey, here’s a policy or a reminder of the policy, so make sure that you don’t get caught breaking the policy,’” Chris Standiford, the deputy director of athletics said.

Peter Woodburn at TSSF talks tickets in this story: The issue for the athletic department is fitting more than 80 people into the approximately 22 available seats.
For GU, it is one of – if not probably the most – requested games in the history of the Zags’ home games.
And because of the overcrowding, the pressure is on men’s basketball sports information director Barrett Henderson.
“We’re doing a few different creative options this game to where we’re going to fit 21 scouts, 64 media requests,” he said
So consider me semi-shocked, but not really shocked, when a quick glance at StubHub revealed that there is not a single ticket on the reselling market for Wednesday’s contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels.