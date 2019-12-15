Thread: GU vs. UNC: Pre-Game Media Thread

We saw a glimpse of how Carolina is going to deal with Anthony's absence in its loss to Wofford over the weekend.The Tar Heels had K.J. Smith start in the backcourt alongside Christian Keeling and Brandon Robinson, with freshmen Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris coming off the bench. Smith is a former walk-on, while Francis and Harris have been dealing with long-term injuries and missed the first eight games of the season. Harris was an ESPN 100 recruit coming out of high school, and should be an impact player if he's 100% healthy. Francis is another playmaker who was a top-100 player before his injury.They could also use William & Mary grad transfer Justin Pierce more as a facilitator -- he's seen his minutes drop since the start of the season, but he was a capable distributor and playmaker last season. None of the available perimeter players is Cole Anthony, but Roy Williams should still be able to put out a competitive guard group.