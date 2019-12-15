Results 1 to 18 of 18

GU vs. UNC: Pre-Game Media Thread

    GU vs. UNC: Pre-Game Media Thread

    From Justin Reed at the S-R: UNC's a Hot Ticket

    LINK: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...t-dont-count-/

    Other options are secondary markets including SeatGeek, TicketMaster and StubHub. Out of all three – among others – there were none available on any of those sites.

    But that is also by design as well. Not many tickets ever can be found on those websites in general as the GU athletic department monitors those markets to make sure ticket holders don’t profit, which is a policy GU holds.

    “We monitor and then we reach out and educate whenever we identify somebody and issue essentially a cease and desist at that point and say ‘hey, here’s a policy or a reminder of the policy, so make sure that you don’t get caught breaking the policy,’” Chris Standiford, the deputy director of athletics said.
    Mr. Reed also has a sidebar on how the GU Athletic Dept is dealing with the overflow crowd of media and scouts:

    LINK: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...e-drawing-a-f/

    The issue for the athletic department is fitting more than 80 people into the approximately 22 available seats.

    For GU, it is one of – if not probably the most – requested games in the history of the Zags’ home games.

    And because of the overcrowding, the pressure is on men’s basketball sports information director Barrett Henderson.

    “We’re doing a few different creative options this game to where we’re going to fit 21 scouts, 64 media requests,” he said
    Peter Woodburn at TSSF talks tickets in this story: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/201...rolina-tickets

    So consider me semi-shocked, but not really shocked, when a quick glance at StubHub revealed that there is not a single ticket on the reselling market for Wednesday’s contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
    Default

    UNC has owned the series since 2006

    After the Zags pulled off a signature victory in 2006 at Madison Square Garden, the Tar Heels have reeled off three straight wins, including 2017’s National Championship matchup. On Wednesday, No. 2-ranked GU looks to break its three-game losing streak to UNC when the Tar Heels visit McCarthey Athletic Center for a 6 p.m. tip.
    Story includes Jim Meehan's recaps of previous games

    LINK: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...owned-series-/
    AP Game Preview

    LINK: https://apnews.com/d869a6ff3458418ca6eff6d130781396

    DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the country. The North Carolina defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).


    Default

    UNC Guard K. J. Smith on "being ready." ( Video at link )

    https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/...238455483.html
    Default

    From the Raleigh News & Observer: Already struggling to score, Cole Anthony's knee injury comes at a tough time for UNC ( Includes video of Coach Williams after the Wofford game )

    LINK: https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/...238405568.html

    The Tar Heels shot 36.5 percent from the floor for the game and 31.6 percent from 3. It was the 10th game this season, that the Tar Heels have not shot above 50 percent.

    And for the third consecutive game, they went through a serious cold stretch in the second half, that allowed their opponents to take a commanding lead.

    UNC led Wofford by three points in the second half, before allowing the Terriers to go on 16-0 run during a five-minute stretch in the second half. The Terriers grabbed a 13-point lead, and the Tar Heels never got closer than four points.
    Default

    Steven Karr, of TSSF, offers up his game preview: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/201...source=twitter

Excerpt:

    Excerpt:

    So how does North Carolina stay in this game? The same way they’ve dominated for a decade: offensive rebounding. They are ninth in the nation in OREB percentage. Armando Bacot is 15th in country in grabbing offensive rebounds. After watching Zeke Nnaji tear Gonzaga apart for a half, that may give you pause. However, Gonzaga is 12th in country in defensive rebounding and shored up the Nnaji problem in the second half.
    Default

    Thanks, Reno! I am heading out of town for the holidays and didn't get to this!!
    Aaron Torres Podcast -Shout Out to Coach Few & GU Program

    Found this link to Fox Sports Radio host Torres' latest podcast excerpt -- via twitter-- wherein he discusses this year's edition, Coach Few not getting his due, and more. It's a 13 minute listen and while it doesn't address the UNC game, I found it a nice boost.

    You can listen to the excerpt at the You Tube link embedded in the tweet:

    https://twitter.com/Aaron_Torres/sta...28536611532800
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Found this link to Fox Sports Radio host Torres' latest podcast excerpt -- via twitter-- wherein he discusses this year's edition, Coach Few not getting his due, and more. It's a 13 minute listen and while it doesn't address the UNC game, I found it a nice boost.

    You can listen to the excerpt at the You Tube link embedded in the tweet:

    https://twitter.com/Aaron_Torres/sta...28536611532800
    He had some very flattering things to say about Mark Few and it's worth a listen.

    Default

    Dave Flemming and Jay Bilas will be calling tomorrow's game for ESPN2.
    Default

    Cole Anthony expected to miss 4 -6 weeks following arthroscopic procedure

    https://twitter.com/UNCMBBStats/stat...17276110708736
    Default

    Hope he heals up quickly and comes back to win a bunch of ACC conference games.
    Default

    ESPN writers & CBB Voices Weighed in on the Anthony news here:

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...e-cole-anthony

    Part of the 'roundtable' was what adjustments UNC has to make w/o Anthony, possibly a preview of what GU will see on Weds:

    We saw a glimpse of how Carolina is going to deal with Anthony's absence in its loss to Wofford over the weekend.

    The Tar Heels had K.J. Smith start in the backcourt alongside Christian Keeling and Brandon Robinson, with freshmen Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris coming off the bench. Smith is a former walk-on, while Francis and Harris have been dealing with long-term injuries and missed the first eight games of the season. Harris was an ESPN 100 recruit coming out of high school, and should be an impact player if he's 100% healthy. Francis is another playmaker who was a top-100 player before his injury.

    They could also use William & Mary grad transfer Justin Pierce more as a facilitator -- he's seen his minutes drop since the start of the season, but he was a capable distributor and playmaker last season. None of the available perimeter players is Cole Anthony, but Roy Williams should still be able to put out a competitive guard group.
    Default

    Zags are currently favored by 10 points . O/U 146
    Default

    Jim Meehan's "Key Match-Up" feature

    Gonzaga’s frontcourt options could be limited. Killian Tillie sprained his ankle against Arizona, but plans on playing. It’s seems unlikely Anton Watson will be available. He didn’t play in the second half Saturday after his left shoulder popped out of place a couple of times, roughly one month after he suffered a left shoulder subluxation against Texas A&M.
    LINK:https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...r-heels-front/
    Default

    Appreciate Roy Williams for scheduling home-and-home. Very few coaches of comparable programs would consider it. Would prefer a win with BOTH teams at full strength, but will take any win against an elite program. Wish I could be there.

Go Zags! Beat UNC!

    Go Zags! Beat UNC!
    Default

    Gonzaga students gear up for home game against North Carolina - KREM

    https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...2-b0cd6e99ec50


    "It's going to be like nothing that we've had during a break game before," said Kennel Club president Matt Cranston. "Mark Few says that when The Kennel is in full force, we're worth seven points a game on defense. I think that having that is going to up the players' confidence and it's going to make it an easy game for us to do our job."

    Christmas break for Gonzaga students started when finals ended last Friday, so that means students will stay an extra five days in Spokane before going home.
