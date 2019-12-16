Thread: Other Games - Tuesday - 12. 17. 2019

Results 1 to 11 of 11

Other Games - Tuesday - 12. 17. 2019

    Other Games - Tuesday - 12. 17. 2019

    WCC

    San Francisco @ Stanford . 6:00pm . PAC12
    Portland State @ Pepperdine 7:00pm . WCCN

    Top 25 / OOC Opponents / Notables

    SE Missouri St @ #5 Ohio State . 4:00pm . BTN
    North Texas @ #13 Dayton . 4:00pm
    Florida vs. Providence . 4:00pm . ESPN2 (@Barclays)
    Northland College @ North Dakota 5:00pm
    North Florida @ #19 Florida St. 5:30pm . ACCN
    Oklahoma @ Creighton . 5:30pm . FS1
    Omaha @ Eastern Washington 6:05pm
    Seattle @ #22 Washington 8:00pm PAC12

    Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...91217/group/50

    Have a truthful Tuesday. . .Santa might be watching. . .8 days until Christmas
    Sooners vs. Blue Jays might be worth a look.

    A USF win over Stanford would be a nice victory for the Dons (and the WCC)
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Sooners vs. Blue Jays might be worth a look.

    A USF win over Stanford would be a nice victory for the Dons (and the WCC)
    I'm definitely watching Sooners vs Jays Reno. That'll be a fun game. I love watching Manek and Doolittle for PU... just can't always stand Kruger's decisions haha
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Sooners vs. Blue Jays might be worth a look.

    A USF win over Stanford would be a nice victory for the Dons (and the WCC)
    Yeah, I'll check this game out for sure. I like Creighton a lot.. just a fun style of play and very well coached. They have three really good guards in Mitch Ballock, Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski. They had a great looking freshman center named Justin Patton back in 2016-17 who had he stayed would be a senior now and Bluejays would likely be top 10. Patton made what most would say was a very smart choice as he was drafted #16 in 2017 but he has been traded multiple times, back and forth between developmental league and NBA squad. I wonder had he matured physically and otherwise and remained in college what his career trajectory would look like vs what it is now.
    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex View Post
    Yeah, I’ll check this game out for sure. I like Creighton a lot.. just a fun style of play and very well coached. They have three really good guards in Mitch Ballock, Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski. They had a great looking freshman center named Justin Patton back in 2016-17 who had he stayed would be a senior now and Bluejays would likely be top 10. Patton made what most would say was a very smart choice as he was drafted #16 in 2017 but he has been traded multiple times, back and forth between developmental league and NBA squad. I wonder had he matured physically and otherwise and remained in college what his career trajectory would look like vs what it is now.
    He's still got the cash. But an instructive timeline. Norvell seems to be on same vector but without the millions.
    Sabonis doing work. Still hard to believe he started one game as a freshman.
    Creighton had a 14 -3 run to sprint ahead of the Sooners late in the 2nd Half.
    CREI 79
    OKL 68

    1:55 remaining

    Ohio State, Dayton, and Florida State have notched wins.
    Stanford 52
    USF 49

    Under 3:00 to play

    ETA: STanford is 7/7 on their last 7 FG attempts. They have a 59 - 30 lead with :30 to go

    STAT MONITOR: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=279734#
    Stanford held USF to 8 - 30 on 3PFG while outscoring the Dons in the paint 38 - 26 as they defeated the Dons 64 - 56.
    Seattle up 1 @ the huskies at the half.
    Port.St. 71
    PEP 77


    Seattle 59
    huskies 81 huskies outscore Seattle 21-5 in last 5 minutes.
