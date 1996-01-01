Thread: Lady Zags Head to Wyoming for Final Nonconference Road Trip on Tuesday at 5:30pm

We have a Chartered Zag Jet the life styles of the rich and famous for mens and women basketball teams. Bus pulls up to the Jet, Zags get off put their bags next to the Jet and get on the plane. They have their own special drinks IE milk, Chocolate Milk, special movie theatre size snacks. Travel issues come up for all teams its part of going on the road. However guessing a lot of colleges IE our conference or mid conference teams don't have their own chartered Jets. Did we just past Thanksgiving perhaps we should treat everyday as Thanksgiving for the bounties we do receive. Amen Brother.