In what could only be considered the most boring AP Poll ever released, the Gonzaga Bulldogs women’s basketball team is still No. 17 in the country.I say the most boring poll because there was just essentially zero movement this week. Only three teams changed on the poll, with South Dakota entering at No. 25. Baylor and Louisville, who were the No. 6 and 7 teams with 598 and 597 points, respectively, swapped places. Louisville is now No. 6 with 599 points and Baylor is No. 7 with 598 points.