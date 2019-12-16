Thread: Online Zona Replay

-
Online Zona Replay
This is on a page run by some Arizona folks ("PPU" is "player's program university") and it's the whole game.
http://ppu.i4atv.info/media/2019_20/...0vs%20UofA.mp4
Does any other school in the nation have the kind of alumni and former player loyalty that the Zags have?
I know Zach Collins was at the game (he's come to several) and Jeremy Pargo was as well. I saw Kyle Wiltjer commenting on it to a former Zona player. Sabonis was posting about it online.
The next time WHEN (not if) GU makes a final 4, the support from across the world will be immense with the increased amount of foreign born players and players competing abroad professionally.
I believe there were over 30 past Zag players at the last final 4 the Zags were in -- and I would expect that number to continue to grow with each final 4 we are in.
We are one big Zag family.

