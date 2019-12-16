Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Online Zona Replay

  12-16-2019, 08:47 AM
    LTownZag
    Online Zona Replay

    This is on a page run by some Arizona folks ("PPU" is "player's program university") and it's the whole game.


    http://ppu.i4atv.info/media/2019_20/...0vs%20UofA.mp4

    http://ppu.i4atv.info/media/2019_20/...0vs%20UofA.mp4


    Does any other school in the nation have the kind of alumni and former player loyalty that the Zags have?

    I know Zach Collins was at the game (he's come to several) and Jeremy Pargo was as well. I saw Kyle Wiltjer commenting on it to a former Zona player. Sabonis was posting about it online.

    The next time WHEN (not if) GU makes a final 4, the support from across the world will be immense with the increased amount of foreign born players and players competing abroad professionally.
  12-16-2019, 09:12 AM
    Zagdawg
    Default

    I believe there were over 30 past Zag players at the last final 4 the Zags were in -- and I would expect that number to continue to grow with each final 4 we are in.

    We are one big Zag family.
